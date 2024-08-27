Great Lakes Theater Launches its 63rd Season With INTO THE WOODS and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Great Lakes Theater will kickoff its 63rd season by returning to the rotating repertory format, presenting two captivating productions that transport audiences into a world of magic and wonder. Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical Into the Woods (directed by Victoria Bussert) and William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (directed by Producing Artistic Director Sara Bruner) will be performed from September 27 – November 10, 2024, in the intimate Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square sharing a single, intricately designed set that subtly connects these fantastical tales.



Great Lakes Theater's thoughtfully crafted fall repertory schedule offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience both shows in one day (with a matinee and evening performance) or over a weekend. This schedule showcases the versatility of our talented casts, many of whom seamlessly transition between roles in both productions, drawing you deeper into these timeless tales.



Featuring a blend of seasoned GLT performers and exciting debut artists, our exceptional casts include Royer Bockus*, Domonique Champion*, Jodi Dominick*, Derek Garza*, Benjamin Michael Hall*, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Nic Hermick*, Dan Hoy*, Jillian Kates*, Jaedynn Latter, Zoë Lewis-McLean, Rhonnirose Mantilla*, Jessie Cope Miller*, Brian Sutherland*, MA Taylor*, Ángela Utrera*, Boe Wank* and Joe Wegner*. *Member of Actors' Equity



Some members of the creative team contribute to both productions, including Scenic Designer Courtney O’Neill, Lighting Designer Trad A Burns, Choreographer/Movement Director Jaclyn Miller, Assistant Stage Manager Christina M. Woolard* and Production Assistant Kelsey Malone. The creative team for Into the Woods further includes Music Director Matthew Webb, Intimacy Director Laura Welsh, Costume Designer Tesia Dugan Benson, Sound Designer David Gotwald, Wig, Hair, and Makeup Designer Nick Lynch-Voris and Production Stage Manager Imani Sade*. For A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the team expands with Costume Designer Mieka van der Ploeg, Sound Designer Paul James Prendergast and Production Stage Manager Nicki Cathro*.



Venture into the woods for two magical tales. First, explore Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical Into the Woods, where familiar fairytales collide and wishes take unexpected turns. Follow characters like Cinderella, Jack, and Little Red Riding Hood as they navigate the complexities of “happily ever after.” Featuring beloved songs like “Into the Woods,” “Giants in the Sky,” and “No One is Alone,” this bewitching and thought-provoking masterpiece promises a captivating journey. Then, prepare for a whirlwind of laughter and chaos in Shakespeare’s comedic masterpiece, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, presented in a modern translation by playwright Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q, Head Over Heels) in partnership with Play On Shakespeare. Get swept away by a night of mischievous fairies, mistaken identities, and blossoming love under the moonlight.



The Kulas Foundation provides generous support for Into the Woods, which is part of the Kulas Musical Theater Series at Great Lakes Theater. The residents of Cuyahoga County, through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, provide generous support for Great Lakes Theater's 2024-25 season. Great Lakes Theater programming is also supported by the Ohio Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Ohio and the National Endowment for the Arts.



Audiences will immerse themselves in these two exhilarating productions at Great Lakes Theater's award-winning Hanna Theatre, an intimate 550-seat space where no seat is more than 13 rows from the action. The innovative "Great Room" design offers diverse seating options, from traditional seats to lounge areas, while the thrust configuration places the audience mere feet from the performers. To enhance the experience, the Hanna's doors open an hour early, granting patrons exclusive access to the pre-show process, offering a unique behind-the-scenes look at the magic of live theater.



The Opening/Press Night performance of Into the Woods is on Saturday, September 28, at 7:30 p.m., and A Midsummer Night’s Dream is on Saturday, October 5, at 7:30 p.m. Their preview performances are Friday, September 27, at 7:30 p.m. for Into the Woods and Friday, October 4, at 7:30 p.m. for A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Curtain times for all evening performances are 7:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. curtain time for Saturday matinees and a 3:00 p.m. curtain time for Sunday matinees. In addition, GLT will offer a sign-interpreted and audio-described performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on October 27 at 3:00 p.m. and Into the Woods on November 10 at 3:00 p.m.



Great Lakes Theater offers patrons a robust series of Experience Enhancement Programming. At the Preview performances (the first Friday of each respective run), patrons can participate in our Director's Night, which features a lively pre-show discussion with GLT's Producing Artistic Director, Sara Bruner. Each Thursday during the run, patrons are invited to our Salon Thursday pre-show discussions featuring a Great Lakes Theater artist. Our Playnotes pre-show discussions occur sixty minutes before our Saturday matinee performances and feature illuminating introductions to the content and history of the play presented by a guest scholar. On Sundays, patrons can enjoy our Ice Cream Social Sundays, where they can grab a delicious, cool treat at a discount. Visit www.greatlakestheater.org/enhancement to see the full schedule of these events.



Single performance tickets range in price from $20-$99, with $15 tickets for patrons 25 and under. Tickets are available by calling (216) 241-6000, ordering online, or visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Visit https://www.playhousesquare.org/contact-us for Playhouse Square Ticket Office operating hours. Groups of ten or more get great benefits and save by calling (216) 453-1066.

