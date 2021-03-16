Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Great Lakes Theater Holds Auditions For Actor-Teachers

GLT seeks actors of diverse cultures, perspectives, skills, and experiences to create an inclusive ensemble to work in the classroom and online.

Mar. 16, 2021  

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) will be accepting video auditions for non-Equity actor-teachers for its School Residency Program for the 2021-2022 school year. These are full-time, seasonal, paid positions, beginning in either August or December 2021 through May 2022. Auditions will not be held in-person.

GLT seeks actors of diverse cultures, perspectives, skills, and experiences to create an inclusive ensemble to work in the classroom and online, helping students from K - 12 grade interpret and better understand classic texts through performance, activities, and discussion.

Video submission deadline is Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Video recorded auditions should include one Shakespeare piece and one contrasting contemporary audition piece. Both should total no more than three minutes combined. To apply, visit: https://www.greatlakestheater.org/work-with-us/auditions

All applicants must be non-Equity actors. Additional requirements include an undergraduate degree in any discipline, as well as previous stage experience or actor training. Teaching experience or prior work with elementary, junior high, or high school age students is a plus, but not required. Applicants must have a driver's license and a reliable automobile. A background check will also be required.

Vaccination for COVID-19 will be required, as it becomes available.

For more information about Great Lakes Theater or the GLT Education Department, visit our website at www.greatlakestheater.org or contact David Hansen at (216) 453-4444.

Great Lakes Theater is an Equal Opportunity Employer.


