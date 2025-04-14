Five Arts Leaders Join CreativeOhio’s Inaugural Advocacy Leadership Institute

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CreativeOhio has announced the selection of five arts leaders from northeast Ohio—including Cleveland, Lakewood, and Akron—for the inaugural CreativeOhio Advocacy Leadership Institute (ALI). This innovative program, launching in May 2025, will equip participants with advocacy skills, legislative insights, and statewide connections to champion Ohio’s creative sector. These leaders are among a cohort of 25 representing 15 cities throughout the state.

The selected northeast Ohio cohort members are:

Celeste Cosentino, Executive Artistic Director. Ensemble Theatre (Cleveland)

Maya Curtis, Grants Manager, Cuyahoga Arts & Culture (Cleveland)

Michael Gill, Executive Director/Editor/Publisher, CAN Journal (Lakewood)

Olivia Villaseñor, Program Manager, Tri-C Film Academy (Cleveland)

Mac Love, Co-Founder & Chief Catalyst, ART x LOVE (Akron)

“These northeast Ohio leaders exemplify the strength and diversity of the creative community in Northeast Ohio,” said Sarah Sisser, Executive Director & CEO of CreativeOhio. “Their participation in this program will further empower them to advocate for the arts, ensuring that creativity continues to be a driver of economic growth and cultural vibrancy in our state.”

The CreativeOhio Advocacy Leadership Institute, which runs from May to October 2025, provides participants with hands-on workshops, site visits to cultural hubs, and in-depth discussions on legislative processes, public funding, and advocacy strategies. The program is designed to cultivate a new generation of advocacy champions dedicated to strengthening Ohio’s creative economy.

“We have a wonderful opportunity as arts workers in Northeast Ohio and across the state to strengthen our advocacy efforts. I’m thrilled to take advantage of the moment, and emerge a stronger sector,” said Maya Curtis.

“The creative sector is such a fundamental part of our Cleveland culture, I am both excited and honored to be part of this unique opportunity to talk about statewide collaboration, advocacy and collective action,” said Celeste Cosentino

“The arts are a vital catalyst for our individual and collective wellbeing,” says Mac Love, Co-Founder & Chief Catalyst of ART x LOVE. “I am looking forward to touring the region and working with arts leaders to further differentiate and support Ohio’s creative community. Together, we can make the arts more accessible, rewarding, and positively impactful for all.”

The CreativeOhio Advocacy Leadership Institute is made possible with support from The George Gund Foundation, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Greater Columbus Arts Council, and Edwards Companies. For more information about the CreativeOhio Advocacy Leadership Institute and to see the full cohort, click here.

About CreativeOhio

CreativeOhio is the statewide voice for Ohio’s creative sector. With over 130 member organizations, we provide leadership, advocacy, and support to strengthen and enhance Ohio through arts, culture, and creativity.

