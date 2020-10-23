Ensemble Theatre Announces a Benefit Zoom Reading of CEASE NOT TO THINK OF ME

Join Ensemble Theatre for a benefit Zoom reading of CEASE NOT TO THINK OF ME. By Molly McFadden, directed by Erin E. Dolan, October 29th | @7:00pm

You can't choose your family, but you can choose how to love them. Beth only wants what's best for her brother, Bill. And sisters always know what's best, don't they? With no other family left, and Bill dealing with alcoholism and manic depression, these adult siblings must learn how to see each other for who they really are, before the divide becomes too great to reach across. For Beth, letting go may be the only way to truly connect with her brother.

With a great cast of Cleveland Actors! Samantha Cocco as Beth Larkin, John Busser as Bill (Beth's brother), Agnes Herrmann* as Wilma O'Brian (works at the Denver Morgue), Liz Huff as Ms. Irene, Paul Slimak* as the Ghost of Beth's Dad.

*members of Actors' Equity Association

Tickets are $10. Click Here to purchase online. All proceeds will benefit Ensemble Theatre. Please provide an email with your ticket purchase. A Zoom Link for the reading will be sent to that email with instructions. Email info@ensemble-theatre.org with any questions. No phone calls please.

CLICK HERE if you would like to donate to Ensemble Theatre! We are SO grateful for the support! You will receive a Zoom link for the reading for ANY donation amount.

(Donations of $25 or more are tax deductible, please consult your tax advisor)

