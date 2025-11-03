Dobama Theatre to Present THE HOBBIT Adaptation For The Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The second show of Dobama Theatre's 25/26 season is THE HOBBIT, adapted by Greg Banks from the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien. The show, directed by Erin E. Dolan, will run from December 4, 2025 to January 4, 2026.

The story centers on Bilbo Baggins who loves nothing more than sitting in his cozy Hobbit Hole with a cup of tea, but when the Wizard Gandalf arrives at his door, this little Hobbit embarks on a magical adventure. Bilbo embarks on a hero's journey and along the way he encounters fearsome goblins, stubborn dwarves, and the legendary dragon Smaug.

Greg Banks' intimate adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's charming classic is mounted with imagination and stagecraft, featuring eight actors playing nearly forty roles. Using extensive technical elements including moving stages, video projections, puppetry, transformational costume pieces, music, immersive sound elements, expansive lighting effects, and more, this production of THE HOBBIT will make for an epic adventure that is fun for the whole family this holiday season.

Greg Banks is a celebrated playwright and director who has written over thirty original scripts that are performed all over the world. He is the recipient of the Charlotte B. Chorpenning award for his outstanding body of work and has multiple Theatrical Management Association Award (UK) nominations to his credit. Jim Higgins of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel called Banks' adaptation of THE HOBBIT "a triumph of storytelling" and theatre reviewer Michael Buzzelli says it is "perfect for children and the young-at-heart."

The show stars Cody Swanson* (Bilbo), Matthew Wright* (Gandalf/Others), Danny Simpson (Gollum/Others), Chelsea Cannon (Kili/Others), Rob Grant III (Balin/Others), Arianna Starkman (Ori/Others), Jasmine Renee (Oin/Others), Chennelle Bryant-Harris (Bombur/Others), Mugs Johnson (u/s Bilbo/ Swing), Jailyn Harris (Swing), and Kim Martin (Swing).

* denotes a member of the Actors' Equity Association

The show features projection design by Jasmine Golphin, sound design by Angie Hayes, costume design by Inda Blatch-Geib, props by Dred Geib, and scenic design by Ben Needham. The production is stage managed by Barbara Kozlov* and assistant stage managed by Kenedy Brooks.

"We're thrilled to continue to offer an intimate and high-quality theatre experience that can be enjoyed by all ages this holiday season," says Dobama Artistic Director Nathan Motta. "THE HOBBIT is a timeless and timely story full of adventure and heart. We can't wait to share this incredible production with audiences this December."

Performances are Thursdays through Sunday from December 4, 2025-January 4, 2026. Evening performances are at 7:30pm and matinees at 2:30pm. For a complete performance schedule, ticket prices and reservations, call the Dobama Theatre box office at 216-932-3396. Ask about the "pay-what-you-can" performances and opportunities.

Dobama is committed to making live professional theatre accessible to everyone. PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN tickets are available for anyone that cannot afford a full price ticket. Any available seat can be purchased at a pay-what-you-can price beginning one hour prior to every performance. Simply visit the Box Office to purchase.