Cleveland Public Theatre Presents RASTUS AND HATTIE

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) is proud to present the world premiere of Rastus and Hattie by Lisa Langford (2018/2019 Nord Family Foundation Playwright Fellow & 2019 Joyce Award Winner), directed by Anne McEvoy, onstage in CPT's Gordon Square Theatre from October 5 through October 26, 2019.

Needra and Marlene enjoy a perfect post-racial friendship until "black" robots walk into their lives. These automatons, based on Westinghouse's 1930 brown-skinned robots, place them at opposite ends of society in an alternate past. This hilarious comedy delves into our traumatic legacy and explores new ideas about how to move forward.

According to Raymond Bobgan, CPT Executive Artistic Director: "Rastus and Hattie is simultaneously hilarious, disturbing, deeply moving... and filled with hope. After reading an early draft, it was clear Rastus and Hattie was meant for a robust life here in Cleveland and nationally. This play already has national momentum - Rastus and Hattie was read at the National New Play Network 2018 Showcase of New Plays and is having a Rolling World Premiere with 16th Street Theatre (Chicago), and previously had a reading at Unicorn Theatre (Kansas City) and Kitchen Dog Theater (Dallas). We can tout Lisa's accomplishments including her prestigious 2019 Joyce Award but her work really speaks for itself. Some of the profound themes Lisa is so expertly exploring include: 'If we could eliminate past and generational trauma, what would that mean and how might that change us? How can we recognize ignorance and racism within our actions and make real change?' The Cleveland production has an all-star cast... and the incredible premise of this play allows us to delve into the ridiculous and the devastating with care and hope. This is a play you'll want to say you saw here first."

Rastus and Hattie was developed as part of the Nord Family Foundation Catapult Fellowship and the production is made possible through special grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Joyce Foundation, and a fellowship from The Nord Family Foundation.

RASTUS AND HATTIE POST-SHOW DISCUSSIONS and RACIAL EQUITY TRAINING

Every Saturday performance will be followed by a post-show discussion, and a larger conversation about Rastus and Hattie and racial equity will be hosted during the penultimate weekend of the Rastus and Hattie performance run. Stay tuned for specifics and late breaking information about special programming. Visit www.cptonline.org for details, or email Caitlin Lewins, CPT Director of Audience Engagement & Media Relations, at clewins@cptonline.org.



The cast includes Ananias J. Dixon*, Jeannine Gaskin, Rachel Lee Kolis, Andrew Narten, Adam Seeholzer, Darius J. Stubbs, and Nicole Sumlin*, and is directed by Anne McEvoy.

The creative production team includes Raymond Bobgan - Producer; India Nicole Burton** - Line Producer; Leigh Tennant - Stage Manager; Benjamin Gantose - Lighting Designer; James Kosmatka - Sound Designer; T. Paul Lowry - Scenic & Projection Designer; and Kerry Patterson - Costume Designer.

*Actor appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

**2019/2020 NNPN Producer in Residence

Rastus and Hattie previews October 5 & 10. Press Night is Friday, October 11 and the show runs through October 26. Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Monday nights at 7:30pm in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102 in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Tickets are $15-35. Students/Seniors receive $5 off on Friday and Saturday nights. Previews, Thursdays, and Mondays are $15.

PURCHASE TICKETS at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Group discounts are available-call the Box Office to inquire. (Reserve early! - CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.)





