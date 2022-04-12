Cleveland Public Theatre Presents THE ABSOLUTELY AMAZING AND TRUE ADVENTURES OF MS. JOAN EVELYN SOUTHGATE This Month

Cleveland Public Theatre will present the World Premiere of The Absolutely Amazing and True Adventures of Ms. Joan Evelyn Southgate, written and performed by Nina Domingue*, 2019/2020 Nord Family Foundation Playwright Fellow, and directed by Nathan Henry, onstage April 21 through May 14 at 7:30pm in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre.

In 2002, Joan Evelyn Southgate, a retired social worker and Cleveland-area activist, stepped off from the small town of Ripley, Ohio, with a simple goal: highlight the courage and resourcefulness of freedom seekers and conductor families who risked everything on the Underground Railroad. Nina Domingue chronicles Joan's life through the 519-mile walk across Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Canada.

Content Warning: The Absolutely Amazing and True Adventures of Ms. Joan Evelyn Southgate includes some words people may find offensive, sexual content or innuendo, and discussion of racism and violence against children.

Written and performed by Nina Domingue*, 2019/2020 Nord Family Foundation Playwright Fellow.

The creative production team includes Producer - Raymond Bobgan; Stage Manager & Costume Designer - Mia Jones; Lighting Designer - Josee Coyle; Sound Designer - Derek A. Graham; Projection Designer ─ Joe Burke; Technical Director - Garrett Markgraf; Set Designer - Cameron Caley Michalak; Composer - Bill Ransom; Choreographer & Movement Coach-Kenya Woods.

*Actor appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

The Absolutely Amazing and True Adventures of Ms. Joan Evelyn Southgate (April 21 - May 14, 2022) previews April 21. Press Night is Friday, April 22 at 7:30pm and the show runs through Saturday, May 14. Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 24 at 3:00pm in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Click here for COVID-19 Safety Protocols.