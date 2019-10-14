Cleveland Public Theatre Presents Pinch And Squeal's WIZBANG!

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) is proud to present Pinch and Squeal's WIZBANG!, originated by Jason and Danielle Tilk, featuring multiple acts performed by variety performers, onstage October 25 and 26, 2019, in CPT's James Levin Theatre.

CPT welcomes Pinch and Squeal's WIZBANG!-Cleveland's very own variety circus theatre-to CPT's James Levin Theatre stage for two spectacular nights of absolute madness filled with ridiculous acts, local circus performers, and professional misbehavers. WIZBANG! (Cleveland's only circus theatre) was created in 2013 along with their 60-seat show tent-and they have been putting on hit shows in Detroit and Cleveland ever since. WIZBANG! strives to bring audiences the beautiful, the obscure, and zany. Shoving vaudeville kicking and screaming into the 21st century, Pinch and Squeal invite you into their absurd world where the nonstop entertainment unfolds all around, in your lap, and even above you. In this Special Halloween Show, mayhem abounds with swingin' skeletons and circus bats, Go-Go Ghouls, and an almost-live band-"The Cryptkicker 5". Wear your Halloween best and join us in the haunted theatre.

Pinch and Squeal are made of clichéd sentimentality, kamikaze alcoholism, and old-wheeze jokes! These two knock out songs you wish you didn't love, tell jokes you wish you couldn't laugh at, and perform even worse magic. A modern twist on comedy duos throughout history, they've shoved vaudeville kicking and screaming into the 21st century. They've performed with Puddle's Pity Party, Piff the Magic Dragon, Lady Gaga's band leader Brian Newman, Bindlestiff Family Circus, Rochester Fringe, NYC's Murray Hill, and even for Transylvanian Saxons. www.pinchandsqueal.com.

Pinch and Squeal's WIZBANG! performances are Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 at 7:00pm in CPT's James Levin Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District. Tickets are $30. Students/Seniors receive $5 off.

PURCHASE TICKETS at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Group discounts are available-call the Box Office to inquire. (Reserve early! - CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.)

The James Levin Theatre is ADA compliant, featuring a patron elevator and an all gender, wheelchair accessible restroom.

Every Friday is Free Beer Friday at CPT. Mingle with the artists after the show and discuss the performance in a lively, social atmosphere-your drinks are on CPT.





