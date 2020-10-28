Cleveland Public Theatre Presents A CELEBRATION OF MASRAH CLEVELAND AL-ARABI

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in November 4 at 7:00pm (ET) via Zoom.

Cleveland Public Theatre will present A Celebration of Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي on Wednesday, November 4 at 7:00pm (ET) on Zoom.

ABOUT THE EVENING

Join the ensemble for a sharing of past work, the premiere of a mini-documentary, and a discussion with the ensemble about the founding of this group.

ABOUT MASRAH CLEVELAND AL-ARABI مسرح كليفلاند العربي

Cleveland Public Theatre believes when communities come together to share their stories, we grow a stronger and more vibrant city. Through Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي, Arabic-speaking communities of Cleveland share vital, life-affirming stories celebrating family, dignity, and freedom of expression. These stories affirm a rich heritage and seek to move Cleveland to shed preconceptions and stereotypes, and grow empathy and understanding.

Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي is open to all people who share a heritage from Arabic-speaking cultures with an interest in theatre regardless of experience. The ensemble broadly includes third generation Americans, as well as recent arrivals, Muslims, Christians, and those of other faiths, who are curious and passionate.

Made possible with the support of The City of Cleveland's Cable Television Minority Arts and Education Fund.

THE TEAM

The creative production team includes Raymond Bobgan - Producer; Faye Hargate - Line Producer; Adam Smalley DBA AJ Video - Mini-Documentary Videography.

The ensemble includes Abbas Alhilali, Ebaa Boudiab, Issam Boudiab, Jamal Julia Boudiab, Hussein Ghareeb, Amro Handousa, Ahmed Kadous, Omar Kurdi, Shirien Muntaser, Haneen Yehya, Ahlem Zaaeed with additional contributions by Hana El Badawi.

The advisory committee includes Jamila Alhaib, Abbas Alhilali, Prof. Alia Almashni, Pierre Bejjani, Ebaa Boudiab, Issam Boudiab, Jamal Julia Boudiab, Hon. Joe Cimperman, Irene Farah, Dr. Michel Farah, Hussein Ghareeb, Prof. Ahmad Hamo, Dr. Wael Khoury, Alma Khoury KorKor, Abdelghani Kitab, George Koussa, Omar Kurdi, Rebecca Mayhew, Dr. Widad Mousa, Shirien Muntaser, Dr. Abed el-Rahman Tayyara, Ruth Tracy, Manar Yared, Haneen Yehya, Nazek El Halabi Yehya, and Isam Zaiem.

TICKET and SHOW INFORMATION

A Celebration of Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi will take place on Zoom at 7:00pm (ET) on November 4. The run time is 60 minutes and the virtual "house" is limited to 35 "seats".

Tickets are $1; suggested donation $1 to $99. Patrons must use Zoom to see this work and will receive an email 1-2 hours before showtime with the meeting login information. Please note online sales will close at 5:00pm (ET).

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.

