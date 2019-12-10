Cleveland Play House Announces 2020 Benefit

It's time to "let the good times roll" as Cleveland Play House hosts its annual benefit The Bourbon Street Ball -- Laissez les bon temps rouler! The event will take place June 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the Allen Theatre at Playhouse Square.In the true good-time spirit of New Orleans, this year's gala will include dinner, a live auction and an exciting theatrical presentation. CPH's annual benefit is a three-time winner of Currents Magazine's Black Tie Award, and this year's event is guaranteed to be another unforgettable evening.

CPH Managing Director Kevin Moore announced today that the 2020 CPH Centennial Star Award Honorees will be Margot James Copeland, a long-time advocate and supporter of CPH, and The Nordson Corporation Foundation, an organization that has worked to bring theatre experiences to young people in Northeast Ohio. CPH is also proud to announce KeyBank as Presenting Sponsor of The Bourbon Street Ball, their sixth consecutive year to serve in that role.

Moore says, "Our 2020 Centennial Star Award honorees are committed to creating a stronger, more inclusive community through intelligent philanthropy and dedication to a wide range of important causes." He continues by sharing, "Margot James Copeland is a passionate advocate and supporter of CPH, a former member of our board of directors, and, through her career as Chair and CEO of the KeyBank Foundation and extensive volunteer activity, has worked tirelessly to help improve the lives of people throughout Northeast Ohio. The Nordson Corporation Foundation is a longtime supporter of CPH theatre education initiatives, particularly by enabling us to bring life-changing experiences to young people in Lorain County. Nordson's early support for CPH C.A.R.E. (Compassionate Arts Remaking Education) laid the foundation for what has become one of the most innovative theatre education programs in the United States."

The leadership committee for the benefit includes Mary Bright, Marianne Crosley, Traci Forrester, Janet Kramer, Chris Lanier, Michael Meehan, Kit Myers, Paul Siemborski, and Luci Schey Spring.

Sponsorships and tickets for The Bourbon Street Ball are available through the CPH Development Department by contacting Beverly Gans, Director of Development at 216-400-7030 or bgans@clevelandplayhouse.com.





