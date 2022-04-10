Cleveland Orchestra Releases Lineup for 105th Season

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra announces its 105th season of concerts at Severance Music Center from September 2022 to May 2023. Marking the 21st year of the ensemble's acclaimed partnership with Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, showcasing extraordinary artistry and more ways of sharing music-making across multiple platforms. Highlights include 20 guest artist debuts, acclaimed guest conductors, and thirteen works being performed for the first time by The Cleveland Orchestra, including four world premieres and one U.S. premiere. Ticket information and program details are included below.

"It is thrilling to share the details of this new season, one filled with exciting premieres, rediscovered gems, and beloved masterpieces. Under the leadership of Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, The Cleveland Orchestra continues its extraordinary musical journey, constantly expanding its repertoire and creating new artistic partnerships while fostering a loyal and devoted audience whose trust and support make this programming possible," said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. "This past September, we announced a historic grant from Mandel Foundation, the largest ever since the start of the Orchestra, resulting in, among other ways this season, the inaugural Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Opera and Humanities Festival. This Festival as well as the entire 2022-23 season demonstrate once again The Cleveland Orchestra's remarkable versatility and artistic ambition. Following two extremely challenging years, the Orchestra is more vibrant than ever thanks to the unwavering generosity of the great communities of Northeast Ohio and beyond, who believe in the impact of what we do. We dedicate The Cleveland Orchestra's 105th season to the people of Cleveland, and to the wonderful communities we are privileged to serve."

"After twenty years in Cleveland, I'm always amazed at how much music there is to discover and rediscover through pairings across different eras and perspectives," said Music Director Franz Welser-Möst. "From the music of two great Viennese School composers, Schubert and Berg, to Mozart paired with Schoenberg and Dvořák, to commissioning works from composers Allison Loggins-Hull, Wynton Marsalis , and Johannes Maria Staud for world premieres, The Cleveland Orchestra is continually striving to create rich and rewarding programs that bring the transformative power of music to as many people as possible."

2022-23 Severance Classical Season HighlightsGuest Artists Cleveland Orchestra Debuts (listed in order of appearance)Twenty guest artists are making their Cleveland Orchestra debuts: conductors Daniel Harding, Edward Gardner , Thomas Søndergård, and Thomas Adès; violist Antoine Tamestit; soprano Julia Bullock , mezzo-soprano Josefina Maldonado, bass-baritone Davóne Tines, countertenors Daniel Bubeck, Brian Cummings, and Nathan Medley; soprano Liv Redpath, baritone Justin Austin , pianist Víkingur Ólafsson, percussionist Christoph Sietzen, soprano Siobhan Stagg, alto Avery Amereau , tenor Ben Bliss, soprano Lucy Crowe; and tenor Fabio Sartori. In addition, two artists are making their Severance debuts: violinist Vilde Frang and pianist Behzod Abduraimov.

Lewis Composer Fellow, Commissions, Premieres, Works by Living ComposersBeginning with the 2022-23 Severance season, composer, flutist, and producer Allison Loggins-Hull will be the eleventh Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow. In addition to several Cleveland Orchestra commissions, including an expanded arrangement of her composition Can You See? in the 2022-23 Severance season, Loggins-Hull will work with the Orchestra's Artistic, Education, and Community Engagement staff, Cleveland Orchestra musicians, and, most importantly, with community partners, to build activities and artistic relationships that reflect and engage the Cleveland community over the course of a three-season-long residency. Loggins-Hull's work will be centered around the narratives and history of Cleveland, through chamber music performances, composition workshops with students, and in her own compositions for The Cleveland Orchestra.

The previous Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellows are Marc-André Dalbavie (1999-2000), Matthias Pintscher (2001-03), Susan Botti (2003-05), Julian Anderson (2005-07), Johannes Staud (2007-09), Jörg Widmann (2009-11), Sean Shepherd (2011-13), Ryan Wigglesworth (2013-15), Anthony Cheung (2015-2017), and Bernd Richard Deutsch (2017-20). Fellowship commissions by The Cleveland Orchestra are funded through the Young Composers Endowment Fund, which was established in 1997 by a generous gift from Daniel R. Lewis.

During the 2022-23 season, Music Director Franz Welser-Möst will lead the ensemble in world premieres of three works commissioned by The Cleveland Orchestra: Johannes Maria Staud's Concerto for Percussion (March 9-12), Wynton Marsalis 's Trumpet Concerto with principal trumpet Michael Sachs (April 27-29), and Allison Loggins-Hull's Can You See? (May 4 & 6). Guest conductor (and former Cleveland Orchestra Assistant Conductor) Alan Gilbert will lead the world premiere of Oliverio's Timpani Concerto (January 5 & 7), which was commissioned by The Cleveland Orchestra.

Thomas Adès will lead the U.S. premiere of his own Tempest Suite during his Cleveland Orchestra debut (March 30-April 1). The piece was co-commissioned by The Cleveland Orchestra for the 2022-23 season.

Franz Welser-Möst will lead The Cleveland Orchestra debuts of three works: Dvořák's A Hero's Song (February 23-25), Farrenc's Symphony No. 3 (March 2-5), and Puccini's La Fanciulla del West (May 14, 17, and 20).

The Cleveland Orchestra will debut nine other works under guest conductors: Al-Zand's Lamentation of the Disasters of War (October 13-16), Widmann's Viola Concerto (October 20 & 22), Benjamin's Ringed by a Flat Horizon (October 27-29), Adams's El Niño (November 17-19), Salonen's Cello Concerto (February 2-5), Chin's SPIRA Concerto for Orchestra (February 9 & 11), Adès's Märchentänze (March 30-April 1), and Sibelius's Six Humoresques and Prelude and Suite No. 1 from The Tempest (March 30 & April 1).

Works from living composers featured in the 2022-23 season at Severance include Al-Zand's Lamentation of the Disasters of War (October 13-16), Benjamin's Ringed by a Flat Horizon (October 27-29), Widmann's Viola Concerto (October 20 & 22), Adams's El Niño (November 17-19), Oliverio's Timpani Concerto (January 5 & 7), Chin's SPIRA Concerto for Orchestra (February 9 & 11), Staud's Concerto for Percussion (March 9-12), Adès's Tempest Suite and Märchentänze (March 30-April 1), Marsalis's Trumpet Concerto (April 27-29), and Loggins-Hull's Can You See? (May 4 & 6).

Cleveland Orchestra Family of ArtistsThe Cleveland Orchestra is excited to welcome back the familiar faces of returning guest artists for the 2022-23 season. Highlights include Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider conducting Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony (October 13-16), John Adams conducting his own El Niño oratorio (November 17-19), Alan Gilbert conducting Nielsen and Haydn (January 5 & 7), Herbert Blomstedt conducting Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 18 with soloist Emanuel Ax (February 16-18), pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet performing Bernstein's "Age of Anxiety" Symphony (April 6-8), Michael Tilson Thomas conducting Mahler and Debussy with pianist Leif Ove Andsnes (April 13, 15, and 16), Bernard Labadie conducting Mozart (April 20-23), Alisa Weilerstein performing Barber's Cello Concerto (May 4 & 6), and Tamara Wilson performing the role of Minnie in Puccini's opera La Fanciulla del West (May 14, 17, and 20).

Cleveland Orchestra Members Featured as SoloistsCleveland Orchestra principal cello Mark Kosower will be a featured soloist during the 2022-23 season, joining guest conductor Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider for Bloch's Schelomo, Hebraic Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra (October 13, 15, and 16). Principal timpani Paul Yancich will appear as a featured soloist and join guest conductor (and former Cleveland Orchestra assistant conductor) Alan Gilbert in the world premiere of Oliverio's Timpani Concerto (January 5 & 7). Principal trumpet Michael Sachs will be a featured soloist alongside Music Director Franz Welser-Möst for the world premiere of Wynton Marsalis 's Trumpet Concerto (April 27-29).

Cleveland Orchestra Choral EnsemblesThe Cleveland Orchestra Chorus returns in full force during the 2022-23 season. The entire chorus performs Mahler's Symphony No. 2 (September 29-30), John Adams 's El Niño alongside Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus (November 17-19), Schubert's Mass No. 6 (January 12-14), and Mozart's Requiem (March 9-12). The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus performs Williams's Home Alone alongside the complete film (December 14), plus the Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus perform Puccini's La Fanciulla del West opera (May 14, 17, and 20).

Solo Piano Recital: Mitsuko UchidaLongtime Cleveland Orchestra collaborator Mitsuko Uchida returns to Severance for an all-Beethoven solo recital (February 26). The 2022-23 season marks the 32nd year of her storied partnership with the Orchestra, which began in September 1990. Since then, she's performed countless concerts and recitals at Severance over the years, and released several commercial recordings with The Cleveland Orchestra, including a Grammy-winning album for Decca in 2009.