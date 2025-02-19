Cleveland Institute of Music Concert Calendar Expands With Launch Of New Conductor-less Chamber Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday, following successful pilots over the last two years, CIM announced the launch of a new conductor-less chamber orchestra, beginning in fall 2025. The group will be directed by faculty violinist Todd Phillips and present two programs each year.

“It's not an anti-conductor thing,” said Phillips, a longtime member of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, a renowned conductor-less ensemble. “It's just something different. It's the middle ground between chamber music and regular orchestra playing.”

As Phillips implied, the yet-to-be-named new orchestra will belong to CIM's chamber music division but coordinate with the CIM Orchestra in matters of personnel and programming. The group will consist of 25 to 30 members and focus on repertoire for small orchestra, including Baroque music and early Classical-period symphonies.

Phillips said the group will present one program per semester in the newly-renovated Kulas Hall or other suitable venue. He said he expects some programs to feature students or members of the faculty as soloists.

“It's really about the size and not the time period,” said Phillips, whose role at CIM is also set to expand next year with new guest teaching duties in the violin department. He plans to share a studio with faculty member Philip Setzer.

Conductors need not see the new orchestra as a threat, Phillips said. On the contrary, he said, playing without a conductor prepares students for better performance in traditional orchestras, honing their ears and enhancing their leadership skills.

Last but not least, he said, it's a thrill, a form of music-making like no other.

Before playing in a conductor-less orchestra, “Students don't realize it's going to be this much fun,” Phillips said. “Then they want to do it every time. Without fail, they love it.”

Comments