Cain Park Launches Inaugural Winter Event in Cleveland Heights: CAIN PARK FREEZE FEST

Cain Park has always been more than Cleveland Heights' Summer Arts Park. For decades, its sled hill has been a source of winter fun for Cleveland Heights' families.

This February, Cain Park will embrace its winter role and take the first step toward becoming a year-round hub for community events and activities with the launch of the first annual CAIN PARK FREEZE FEST.

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 4:00–9:00 pm, and Sunday, February 25, 2024, from Noon–4:00 pm, Cain Park will transform the top of its sledding hill into a winter wonderland. Heated tents will house local vendors, including The Wine Spot, CLE Urban Winery, and Marchant Manor Cheese, and special guest DJ Marcus Alan Ward will spin crowd favorites on both days. Food trucks, a fire pit, and many “s'more” surprises await participants at this family-friendly event. And, of course, there will be sledding—weather willing.

“In a recent survey, the Cleveland Heights community overwhelmingly called for activities at Cain Park throughout the entire year,” said Cain Park's new General Manager, Ian Hinz. “Cain Park is a one-of-a-kind historic venue that continues to evolve, offering diverse experiences for residents and visitors alike.”

CAIN PARK FREEZE FEST attendees will also get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated 2024 Cain Park Concert & Theatre Season.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to embrace the chill, indulge in delicious treats, and be part of a new tradition—CAIN PARK FREEZE FEST.

FREEZE FEST's inaugural sponsors are:

The City of Cleveland Heights

WXZ Development, Inc.

City Architecture

CrossCountry Mortgage

Rebuild CLE

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

Task Team Realtors

The Wine Spot

CLE Urban Winery

Marchant Manor Cheese

For more information and updates about FREEZE FEST, please visit cainpark.com.

Cain Park provides experiences in the performing arts and arts education. Comprised of multiple venues located in a one-of-a-kind historic outdoor setting, Cain Park has been owned and operated by the city of Cleveland Heights since 1939.