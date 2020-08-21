Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CMA Announces Virtual Guided Gallery Tours

Pre-registration is required in advance through the CMA's website.

Aug. 21, 2020  

The Canton Museum of Art (CMA) announces a Virtual Guided Tour Program to bring art all across the world. With limited in-person capacity due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Canton Museum of Art has taken a technology fueled approach to give access to free, guided, docent-led tours for all groups with 12 or more participants. Pre-registration is required in advance through the CMA's website at www.cantonart.org/tours

Virtual Guided Tours are generally 45 minutes in length and are available only when exhibitions are on view. When the galleries are open for exhibitions, tours are offered daily Tuesday through Friday from 10AM-3PM.

Virtual Guided Tours can be utilized by schools as a supplement for an in-person museum field trip. Additionally school groups can add on an optional art experience for $4 per student. The art experience is for all ages and includes all supplies. Arrangements will be made with each group to pick up their art activity materials in advance of their virtual tour.


