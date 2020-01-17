CLUE: A NEW COMEDY Starring John Treacy Egan, Mariah Burks and More Will Begin Performances on January 25

Cleveland Play House (CPH) will bring the madcap mystery Clue: A New Comedy to the Allen Theatre at Playhouse Square. Performances begin January 25, 2020 and continue through February 23, 2020. Based on the 1985 Paramount Pictures film with screenplay written by Jonathan Lynn, and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, this new adaptation is written by award-winning playwright Sandy Rustin, with additional materials written by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Led by Director Casey Hushion, the cast features Mariah Burks, John Treacy Egan, Donna English, Kathy Fitzgerald, Eleasha Gamble, Josh Innerst, Gregory James, Michael Kostroff, Alex Mandell, Mark Price, Graham Stevens and Elisabeth Yancey. Clue is produced in association with Work Light Productions, The Araca Group, and Michael Barra/Lively McCabe Entertainment.

CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley says, "Combine a cast of Broadway comic standouts with an hilarious script by Sandy Rustin that is full of mysterious high stakes hi-jinks, directed by the dynamic Casey Hushion, and you have all the makings of a killer night of theatre."

"With this stage production of Clue, the key is to embrace the spirit of the original material but also to depart from the film and have it stand on its own as a theatre piece," says director Casey Hushion. "This show combines elements of farce and slapstick comedy with classic mystery and suspense. It is essential to buy into the truth and reality of the play as life and death stakes are at hand," she says. Featuring scenic design by Lee Savage, Clue will amaze audiences with nods to the Paramount film as well as unique aspects original to the stage.

Throughout the rehearsal process, CPH is thrilled to have playwright Sandy Rustin in residence to assist in the creation and written development of the play. Rustin offered, "For me, in the development of any new play, the most exciting phase is that first time the creative team comes together with an incredible cast and is afforded the opportunity to bring the play to life." Rustin adds, "CPH has provided that exact opportunity for us with Clue and it has truly been a dream! The rehearsal room feels like a collaborative hub of imagination, generosity, and creativity. It's been so rewarding to be able to make daily script adjustments to support the momentum in the room. The environment that CPH has provided for us to shape this show is extraordinary, and I am so grateful!"

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at the Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult Paramount film, and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

The CPH production of Clue: A New Comedy is in preparation for a National Tour scheduled to launch in 2021.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets range from $20-$97, with $15 rush tickets for currently enrolled students (valid student ID required). Young Professional discounts are available with our YP-CPH Membership. Ohio Direction/EBT cardholders receive $5 admission to any performance for up to 8 tickets. CPH is a proud Blue Star Theatre and offers military members a 50% discount on tickets to any performance throughout the season. Military members interested in attending use the promo code: BLUST to receive the discount. All discount programs are subject to availability.

Single tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 216.241.6000 or by visiting clevelandplayhouse.com. Groups of 10 or more can save up to 30% off single ticket prices by contacting CPH Groups Sales at 216.400.7011. Subscriptions are still available at the best low rates with amazing perks. Subscribe today and save up to 30%, with flexible small packages available, by calling the CPH Subscription Office at 216.640.8800 or by visiting clevelandplayhouse.com/subscribe.





