CIM Appoints Two Senior Business Leaders As New Trustees

In another positive development at CIM, and on the eve of the grand re-opening of Kulas Hall, CIM's Board of Trustees on Monday elected two new members, Cleveland-based leaders in the fields of law, mining, and manufacturing.

They are Arthur F. Anton, Senior Operating Partner and former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Swagelok Company, and Duncan Stuart, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary of Covia.

Both were elected unanimously with the support of Dr. Susan A. Rothmann, Chair of the Board of Trustees, and upon the recommendation of the Governance Committee and its chair, Sanford Watson. With their appointments, the board now consists of 27 members, plus some two dozen Trustees Emeriti and Life Trustees.

“CIM is proud to enjoy support and guidance from a broad swath of Cleveland's corporate and philanthropic community,” said Paul W. Hogle, CIM's President & Chief Executive. “The experience and wisdom Art and Duncan bring to the board will contribute directly to the continued success of our students and our school.”

About Arthur F. Anton

Anton served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Swagelok Company, a major developer and manufacturer of fluid system component technology. He was responsible for all areas of the business and for executing the Swagelok strategic vision. He joined the company as Chief Financial Officer in 1998 and was named Executive Vice President in 2000 and President and Chief Operating Officer in 2001. Two years later, Anton was named Chief Executive Officer. Prior to Swagelok, Anton served for 20 years as a partner in the accounting and consulting firm of Ernst & Young. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and accounting from the City University of New York and a Master's Degree in finance from Case Western Reserve University. He also serves on the boards of University Hospitals, Team NEO, Sherwin-Williams Corporation, the Greater Cleveland Partnership, and the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET).

About Duncan Stuart

Stuart has been Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary of Covia, a global provider of industrial minerals and material solutions, since November 2021. He took on oversight of human resources and communications in August 2024. Before Covia, Stuart spent 28 years at The Dow Chemical Company, serving most recently as Deputy General Counsel. Stuart focuses his philanthropic work on the arts and the fight against cancer. He serves on a regional Executive Board of the American Cancer Society and the board of the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees at Playhouse Square and the Executive Committee of the Cleveland Orchestra Advisory Council. Stuart holds a Juris Doctorate and Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from The University of Michigan. He is also a former bass player with experience playing in youth and regional orchestras.