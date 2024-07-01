CAPA Announces Single Tickets Now On Sale For 2024 Summer Movie Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Single tickets for CAPA's 55th annual Summer Movie Series are on sale today. Tickets to individual films are $6 ($5 for seniors) and can be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Series 10-packs, which are $40 and are good for any film in any combination, are also still on sale, through Sunday, August 4.

Single tickets and ticket 10-packs may also be purchased day-of-show with cash or card beginning one hour prior to show time at the CBUSArts Ticket Center.

The CAPA Summer Movie Series is the longest-running classic film series in America. The 2024 series will run July 12-August 25 at the historic Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) and feature 28 films over seven weeks.

Special Services

Select films will be audio-described for visually impaired persons at no extra charge. Audio description allows patrons to hear a scene-by-scene narration of the on-screen action while they listen to the movie dialogue.

This year's films with audio description are:

Field of Dreams - Friday, July 12, 7:30 pm

The Towering Inferno - Sunday, August 4, 2 pm

The Wizard of Oz - Sunday, August 18, 2 pm

Niagara - Thursday, August 22, 7:30 pm

Program notes for audio descriptions begin one hour prior to screening time.

In addition, Listen Everywhere, an assistive listening app that patrons can download to their personal cell phones, is available at all screenings. When coupled with the patron's headphones or ear buds, the app provides high-quality audio streamed directly to the patron and can be adjusted for volume preference.

Cinema Columbus Film Festival “Favorites”

This year's Summer Movie Series will feature three short films that have been featured at the Cinema Columbus Film Festival. One “festival favorite” short will be featured prior to the scheduled CAPA Summer Movie Series screening on the following dates:

Wednesday, July 24 (prior to Thelma & Louise) - Mermaid, Bitch - Directed by Victoria Negri

Thursday, July 25 (prior to Adam's Rib) - First Look - Directed by Jordan Sommerlad

Wednesday, August 21 (prior to Mrs. Doubtfire) - The Back of Your Eyelids - Directed by Payton Burkhammer

2024 CAPA SUMMER MOVIE SERIES

Friday, July 12, 7:30 pm

Field of Dreams (1989) RATED PG 35mm

Saturday, July 13, 7:30 pm; Sunday, July 14, 2 pm

Hitchcock's Dial M for Murder (1954) RATED PG 35mm

Wednesday, July 17, 7:30 pm

Viva Las Vegas (1964) 35mm

Thursday, July 18, 7:30 pm

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Friday, July 19, 7:30 pm

The Third Man (1949) 35mm

Saturday, July 20, 10 am

Cartoon Capers

Saturday, July 20, 7:30 pm

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Sunday, July 21, 2 pm

Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985) RATED PG 35mm

Wednesday, July 24, 7:30 pm

Thelma & Louise (1991) RATED R

Thursday, July 25, 7:30 pm

Adam's Rib (1949) 35mm

Friday, July 26, 7:30 pm

FRIGHT NITE FRIDAY WITH FRITZ!

RoboCop (1987) RATED R

Wednesday, July 31, 7:30 pm

The Color Purple (1985) RATED PG-13 35mm

Thursday, August 1, 7:30 pm

Double Indemnity (1944) 35mm

Friday, August 2, 7:30 pm

COMEDY DOUBLE FEATURE!

Duck Soup (1933)

She Done Him Wrong (1933)

Both 35mm

Saturday, August 3, 7:30 pm

Bye Bye Birdie (1963) RATED G

Sunday, August 4, 2 pm

The Towering Inferno (1974) RATED PG

Wednesday, August 7, 7:30 pm

The Big Lebowski (1998) RATED R 35mm

Thursday & Friday, August 8 & 9, 7:30 pm

SILENT FILM

The Mark of Zorro (1920)

Saturday, August 10, 7:30 pm; Sunday, August 11, 2 pm

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983) RATED PG

Wednesday, August 14, 7:30 pm

Chinatown (1974) RATED R

Thursday, August 15, 7:30 pm

Mildred Pierce (1945) 35mm

Friday, August 16, 7:30 pm

SCI-FI DOUBLE FEATURE!

I Married a Monster from Outer Space (1958)

Little Shop of Horrors (1960)

Saturday, August 17, 7:30 pm; Sunday, August 18, 2 pm

The Wizard of Oz (1939) RATED G 35mm

Wednesday, August 21, 7:30 pm

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) RATED PG-13

Thursday, August 22, 7:30 pm

Niagara (1953)

Friday, August 23, 7:30 pm

Hitchcock's The Lady Vanishes (1938) 35mm

Saturday, August 24, 10 am

Cartoon Capers

Saturday, August 24, 7:30 pm; Sunday, August 25, 2 pm

The Sting (1973) RATED PG 35mm

CAPA screens 35mm prints when available. All Saturday morning cartoons are digital.

*Movies are subject to change without notice.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

Comments