BorderLight Theatre Festival Reveals 2025 Program; Tickets On Sale Now

The BorderLight Theatre Festival, taking place July 16th-19th across 16 stages in the Playhouse Square District, has announced its lineup, with tickets now on sale at BorderLightCLE.org.

This year's program showcases 49 diverse and innovative shows, representing 10 states, three countries, and a wide range of artistic genres.

Single ticket prices range from $9.25 to $36.25, with ticket packs from $43 to $156. The festival is also offering 13 free shows open to the public. Tickets are now available online. Beginning May 28th, tickets are also available by phone by leaving a message at 216.356.6485.

From July 16th-20th, tickets can be purchased at our Main Box Office at The City Club of Cleveland (1317 Euclid Ave | 44115). During the festival, tickets are also available 1 hour before show time at: Cleveland State University’s Theatre & Arts Building (2121 Euclid Ave | 44115), The Hermit Club (1629 Dodge Ct | 44114), and the Wizbang Tent on the Playhouse Square Plaza (1350 Euclid Ave | 44115).

Festival Guides will be available in early June at coffee houses, restaurants, and businesses throughout downtown Cleveland and surrounding neighborhoods. The Festival Guide is also available in digital form on the BorderLight Theatre Festival website.

Be sure to continue to check BorderLightCLE.org for festival updates between now and July 19th.

