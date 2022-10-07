Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bop Stop Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan To Cleveland

In the middle of this route will be a stop in Cleveland on Friday evening October 7th.

Oct. 07, 2022  

After releasing 'Azwan', an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world-renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. In the middle of this route will be a stop in Cleveland, where on Friday evening October 7th, the Bop Stop proudly welcomes him to their stage for the first time.

When Michael Hedges titles one of his compositions "Bensusan", you know that the inspiration behind it must be special and Pierre Bensusan certainly is. Guitarists from Leo Kottke to Larry Corryel, to Tuck Andress, Tommy Emmanuel, Mark Knopfler, Andrew York, Andy Timmons, to Steve Lukather... have sung his praises, and Steve Vai released three Bensusan albums on his label Favored Nations. And it's not just guitarists who are so inspired by Pierre's music, as a recent studio collaboration with him on Donny Osmond's latest album "Start Again" goes to show. If World Music means the fusion of traditional, contemporary, jazz, classical and pop music, then Bensusan is one of the most eloquent World Music musicians of our time. A pianist in his beginnings then self-taught on the guitar, the originality of his style makes him one of today's greatest guitarists and composers for the instrument. Also called "The Prince of DADGAD", his story is far from trivial and it is on stage that this artist has earned his stripes: among others, the Rose d'Or of the Montreux Festival, and being elected Best Guitarist of World Music by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine! His triple album "Encore" won the Grand Prix of the Independent Music Awards in the category Best Live Album... Since his first performances in 1974 in France, the guitarist has sold half a million albums and given thousands of concerts around the globe, both solo and through numerous collaborations.
Born in French Algeria, Pierre Bensusan is an adventurer of unusual lands. His almost "sacred" music is an intimate and orchestral hymn, a solo crossing on a multi-shell Lowden guitar subjected to the natural elements with sound molecules and finger pulp on an ebony fingerboard for open tuning - a unique and transparent technique, under the fingers of an adventurous pilgrim. Big emotion guaranteed. "
Listen at: http://www.pierrebensusan.com

Says Bensusan of this tour:

"Even if I loved staying at my home, near Paris, for two years; playing, writing, taking the time, stopping running, sometimes locked down in Heaven... I felt a real relief to be able to play live again. The first part of my North American tour, this Spring, left me with an immense feeling of gratitude for the public who came to the concerts. There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live, especially when many were walking into a concert hall for the first time in two years.
Also, in Las Vegas, I met my new friend, Donny Osmond, after playing on his last album and there was a lot of emotion.
After spending the last three months back in France, I have pulled out all of the stops and embarked on the second leg of a mega-tour with over 60 concerts and guitar workshops that will take my stage manager/sound engineer, Xaina Lerner, and myself through the entire northern part of the USA and southern Canada, from the West Coast to the East Coast.
I look forward to finally seeing you again and thank you warmly for your continuous support and all of the inspiration, light and strength you give me."





