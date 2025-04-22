Beck Center For The Arts Steals The Stage With THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beck Center for the Arts has announced a classic musical that will steal your heart and entertain your ears with bluegrass music, The Robber Bridegroom.

The Robber Bridegroom, has music by Robert Waldman, book and lyrics by Alfred Uhry. Directed by Scott Spence, music direction Larry Goodpaster, and choreography by Lauren Marousek. Running in the Studio Theater from May 30 to June 29, 2025, with THURSDAY June 12, and June 26, 2025 performances. This musical is produced with special arrangements with MTI Musical Theatre International.

Artistic Director Scott Spence, also director of The Robber Bridegroom, says, “Like A Chorus Line which closes our season this summer, The Robber Bridegroom is celebrating a 50th anniversary. The 1970s brought such a unique perspective to much of American Theater in terms of how we told our stories. Both musicals have that collective ensemble approach where company members relate their stories and come together to tell those tales. And the tales in The Robber Bridegroom are of the tallest nature! Interwoven with rousing bluegrass music the 12 members of this company weave the tale of the south centuries ago, with a man who has 'two faces'---a ne'er do well Robin Hood type....and the merry band of wild characters that accompany his journey. This lesser-known musical is not one to be missed with a cast and musician synergy that will bring the intimate Studio Theater's house down on a nightly basis.”

Winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Revival, this musical is based on the novella of the same name written in 1942 by Eudora Welty. A sense of justice for the average person compels us to seek out Robin Hood type heroes. This fairytale is set to bluegrass music - the perfect soundtrack setting for the intimate Studio Theater. It is a universal classic; set in the late 18th century, the musical ran on Broadway in the mid-1970s, and it is just as inspiring today.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general admission seating for just $15. Smart Seats are available for each performance at just $15 per person. For more information on the 2025-2026 Professional Theater Season please visit beckcenter.org.

All performances are at theaters inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

Comments