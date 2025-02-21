Beck Center For The Arts Plays Ball With UNDER A BASEBALL SKY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beck Center for the Arts has announced spring training has begun at the theater, in the form of the regional premiere of the play, Under A Baseball Sky.

Under a Baseball Sky, written by José Cruz González, the author of American Mariachi, is a new play about baseball's deep roots in the Mexican American community. When troublemaker Teo is put to work cleaning up a vacant lot belonging to his elderly neighbor, this unlikely pair forms a bond forged in history and America's favorite pastime. Inspired by a neighborhood in California, this new piece of vibrant theater celebrates communities and individuals coming together to find hope, healing, love, and the occasional home run. Under a Baseball Sky was commissioned by The Old Globe and underwritten by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

Director Eric Schmiedl writes, “In Under a Baseball Sky, José Cruz González embraces baseball and its place in Mexican American culture and 20th Century history as a catalyst to better understand the characters of the timeless old woman, Elí, and the troubled young man, Teo. Their story is a deeply important part of our American narrative, and it is an honor to have the chance to share it with audiences at Beck Center for the Arts.”

Presented with special arrangements by Susan Schulman Agency.

This play will be performed in the Studio Theater, April 4 to May 4, 2025. Please note there is no show on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general admission seating for just $15. Smart Seats are available for each performance at just $15 per person. For more information on this production, and the entire 2024-2025 Professional Theater Season please call 216-521-2540, or visit beckcenter.org.

Comments