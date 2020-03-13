All Performances Of A CHORUS LINE Postponed At Firestone CLC

Mar. 13, 2020  

Per Governor Mike DeWine's notification of March 11, 2020, for Ohioans to cancel upcoming, large-group activities out of concern over the coronavirus, Akron Public Schools and Firestone Theatre is postponing all currently scheduled performances of the upcoming musical, "A Chorus Line" at Firestone CLC in Akron, Ohio.

Alternate dates have not yet been selected. All previously sold tickets will be honored for future, yet-to-be-scheduled performances.



