Wright State Theatre to Present LEND ME A TENOR as Season Opener

Lush designs and laughter will fill Wright State University's Festival Playhouse when they return to live performance with the hilarious farce, Ken Ludwig's LEND ME A TENOR, as their first indoor live production in a year and a half. This giddy comedy, which has been called the best farce of the last fifty years, is a celebration of live theatre, student energy and talent, and Wright State's audiences, who have waited so long for a chance to see the incredible gifts these professionally bound students offer.

LEND ME A TENOR is written by award-winning playwright, Ken Ludwig (MOON OVER BUFFALO, CRAZY FOR YOU) and had successful Broadway and London runs, as well as a recent Broadway revival. A classic farce with all the mistaken identities, slamming doors and high-stakes hijinks you could ask for.

Directed by Wright State Artistic Director, Joe Deer, with scenic design by Department Chair, Pam Knauert-Lavarnway, and costumes by new faculty member Zoe Still, the production takes place in a luxurious 1930s world that seems to comes right out of a Hollywood film. Deer says, "We want to welcome our audiences back with an evening of pure silliness. For me, it's a chance to revisit one of my favorite plays and to teach students how this kind of comedy works - and they are very quick studies. This promises to be one of the most delightful shows we've ever done. I know our audiences will leave the theatre exhausted from laughing."

The production opens on September 23rd and runs through October 3rd. Audiences are required to wear masks and observe university health regulations.

For more information visit: https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/theatre-dance-and-motion-pictures