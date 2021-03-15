Weston Art Gallery Presents 'Social Recession'

The Cincinnati Arts Association's Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Art Gallery in the Aronoff Center for the Arts will present Social Recession through April 24 - a group exhibition of ceramic art presented in conjunction with Rivers, Reflections, Reinventions, the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) 55th annual conference. For the first time, the conference is being presented virtually from March 17-20, 2021 (more information at www.nceca.net). In organizing the exhibition, Curator Shannon R. Stratton, Executive Director at Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists' Residency (Saugatuck, MI), chose to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on social interaction.

The Gallery's new hours are Wednesday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, and no reservations are required. The health and well-being of the Gallery's guests, staff, and artists continue to be our number one priority. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have implemented new Health and Safety Guidelines that can be found on our website at CincinnatiArts.org/waghealthandsafety.

The call for artwork for the NCECA Annual invited artists to consider the tension between together and apart, interdependence, belonging, hospitality, and modes of support that allow people to extend themselves with mindfulness and compassion towards each other and to the non-human world. As the list of untenable and ailing structures that have caused harm begin to crumble, what change can be supported through connection, compassion, and empathy?

Selected works reflect on personal and cultural experiences that explore themes of the social and how social connection, as a renewable resource, is a means for addressing the challenges we face both individually and as a society. In addition to ceramics, the exhibition includes photography, video, and wall graphics contributed by 43 artists from across the Unites States and Canada.

Social Recession is generously sponsored by Whitney and Phillip Long.

All dates and times are subject to change.