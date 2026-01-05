The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Will Perform AMERICAN VOICES Concert

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will present American Voices, a concert celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at Cincinnati Music Hall on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature a program highlighting influential African American composers and artists whose works embody the spirit of struggle, resilience and dignity.

The concert, part of the orchestra’s regular season, includes Margaret Bonds’ Montgomery Variations, a tribute to civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks. The evening also showcases narration by bass Morris Robinson of an original poem by Rita Dove, former U.S. poet laureate, set against Samuel Barber’s poignant Adagio for Strings. Pulitzer Prize-winning jazz trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis is featured with his work that reimagines blues traditions through an expansive musical lens.

Cincinnati Music Hall, a historic performing arts venue at the heart of the city’s cultural district, regularly hosts major symphonic, ballet, opera and theatrical productions throughout the year. American Voices continues the orchestra’s commitment to presenting works that resonate with the community and reflect the diversity of American musical expression.