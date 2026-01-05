Ndlovu Youth Choir to Perform at the Aronoff Center

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ndlovu Youth Choir, the inspirational America's Got Talent finalist (Season 14), will make its Cincinnati debut on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall. The event is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association's 2025-26 CAA Presents! Season.

Since its inception in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of the world's most treasured groups. Their unique musical arrangements and powerhouse vocals, irresistibly combined with mesmerizing choreography and infectious energy, have inspired millions across the globe.

Their eleven-year journey has seen an after-school program for orphaned and vulnerable children, started by the Ndlovu Care Group, transform into an international recording and touring career. Participation does not only instill values of togetherness, a work ethic, and a sense of responsibility, but it also develops self-discipline, self-confidence, and leadership. Through the choir, choristers gain a global perspective that offers an early pathway to artistic and professional achievement. The choir uses their talents to share their inspirational story with the world through song and dance.

The choir's repertoire is an exciting mix of traditional South African genres with pop, rock, jazz, and EDM. Their intention to create a fresh and original sound is evident in their ability to take internationally well-known songs – Toto's “Africa,” Kygo's “Higher Love,” U2's “Beautiful Day,” and Ed SHeeran's “Shape of You” – and move them into an exciting new territory. The Ndlovu Youth Choir's incredible run on America's Got Talent (Season 14) made them the first choir in the history of either America's Got Talent or Britain's Got Talent to reach the final. Their soul-stirring performances won hearts and minds around the world. After their final AGT performance, legendary music producer and record executive Simon Cowell labeled the performance "The best final I have ever sat on in my life.” He went on to sign the choir, and together with SYCO and Sony Music, they released their first album, which debuted at number one on iTunes.

Since AGT, the choir has undertaken two European tours, sold out every public performance, and performed on numerous local and international television and radio shows. Highlights include a performance to over 115,000 people in Cape Town and The Match in Africa, which featured Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Bill Gates, and Trevor Noah. During the Coronavirus crisis, the choir continued to offer hope and inspiration with their enthusiastic COVID-19 musical public service messages which were shared by the WHO and the United Nations. They joined many of the world's top A-list performers on a virtual stage where they were featured during the Global Citizens One World: Together at Home virtual concert.

As the Ndlovu Youth Choir's meteoric rise continues, they strive to push the creative boundaries of song and dance to reach and touch audiences of all ages across the globe. Their high-energy performances have not only thrilled audiences around the world, but have shared a message of hope, love, and togetherness.