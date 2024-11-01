Tickets Now on Sale for LIFE OF PI at the Aronoff Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway in Cincinnati has just announcd that tickets for LIFE OF PI, the hit Broadway and West End sensation will go on sale Friday, November 1 at 10:00 am. LIFE OF PI plays the Aronoff Center February 4 – 9 as part of the First Financial Bank Broadway in Cincinnati 24/25 season presented by TriHealth. Tickets will be available online at CincinnatiArts.org, by phone at 513.621.ARTS or in person at the Aronoff Center Box Office, downtown.

Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling Olivier and Tony Award®-winning stage adaption of LIFE OF PI embarks on another exciting adventure when it launches its North American Tour in Baltimore, Maryland in December 2024 at the Hippodrome Theatre. Cincinnati is one of 22 cities on the tour where theatregoers can experience this extraordinary show.

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction and the best-selling and Man Booker Prize-winning book (over 15 million copies sold) by author Yann Martel, LIFE OF PI is captivating audiences across the world.

LIFE OF PI is an unforgettable, epic tale and a breath-taking journey of endurance, hope and perseverance that speaks to every generation and “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show). The global phenomenon was lauded as “an exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal) and “a wonder to behold” (Entertainment Weekly).

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, the Broadway and West End sensation, LIFE OF PI creates a visually breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

Martel’s extraordinary story of family, resilience and survival and the natural world was made into an Oscar-winning film in 2012. This breath-taking theatrical adaptation is a natural evolution for the source, as it utilizes the communal power of live storytelling and imagination, two of the other central themes of the original novel.

LIFE OF PI, first opened to great critical acclaim with its cutting-edge visual effect at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield in 2019. LIFE OF PI played Wyndham’s Theatre in London’s West End where it won five Olivier Awards in 2022, including Best New Play, Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design. In a historic first for the Olivier Awards, the seven performers who play Royal Bengal tiger “Richard Parker” were collectively awarded “Best Actor in a Supporting Role.”

LIFE OF PI made its Broadway premiere at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 9, 2023 to celebratory reviews. won three Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design of a Play Best Lighting Design of a Play, and Best Sound Design of a Play, four Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play, Outstanding Projection and Video Design and Outstanding Puppetry and two Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical and Outstanding Video or Projection Design of a Play or Musical.

Prior to its Broadway premiere, LIFE OF PI made its North American Premiere at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University. Most recently, LIFE OF PI launched a UK & Ireland tour in the summer of 2023.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Comments