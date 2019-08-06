The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Presents SUFFRAGETTES: WITH LIBERTY AND VOTING FOR ALL

Votes for women! The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) brings a historic 45-minute musical performance of SUFFRAGETTES: WITH LIBERTY AND VOTING FOR ALL presented by TCT On Tour (TCT's touring division) to the Ralph and Patricia Corbett Showtime Stage September 21-22, 2019.

In 2020, the nation will the celebrate the Centennial Anniversary of Women's Suffrage in the United States - the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. Experience the empowering history of the brave women who made triumphant strides through sacrifice and determination. Through story and song, learn about the great gift these women left us - an empowering heritage of pride, momentum and purpose. From 1920 to today, these women are a constant source of strength and inspiration.

The 4-person cast includes members of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Resident Artist Company: Whitney Daniels, Lauren Everett, LaShondra Hood, and James Stringer Jr. The production was written and directed by local playwright, Mary Tensing, with music by Tracy Walker-who has been at the forefront of Cincinnati's independent music scene and whose style sits at the crossroads of Folk, Rock, Country, Jazz, and Blues.

SUFFRAGETTES is most enjoyed by those ages 8+ and will be presented on the Ralph and Patricia Corbett Showtime Stage, 4015 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Only 152 seats are available for each performance. A question-and-answer session follows every show.

Performances will be held:

Saturday, September 21 at 2 PM and 5 PM

Sunday, September 22 at 2 PM

Tickets are $10 each (plus service fees) and are available exclusively through ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Mainstage subscribers pay just $7 per ticket - a savings of $3. Tickets available now.

TCT On Tour is bringing this production to schools and venues around the Tri-State and throughout the region. If you're interested in booking, please contact Violet Webster at 513-569-8080 x20 or by emailing violet.webster@tctcincinnati.com.

Don't miss The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Podcast, Audio Footlights. Hosted by Producing Artistic Director, Roderick Justice, this podcast is designed to look at the shows TCT produces, and to ignite, impact and inspire young listeners to have a lifelong love of theatre. This free TCT Podcast runs about 8 minutes, and will be available on iTunes as well as Stitcher, SoundCloud, GooglePlay, TuneIn and Spotify soon!

Photo Credit: Mikki Schaffner.





