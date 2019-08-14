Cincinnati Landmark Productions Announces The 2020 Summer Classics Season!

Cincinnati Landmark Productions announced this week its four-show 2020 Summer Classics Season at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater.

The 2020 Summer Classics Season, presented by TriHealth, includes:

Newsies, April 22 - May 17, 2020

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, June 3 - 28, 2020

Jerry's Girls, July 8 - August 2, 2020

Carousel, August 19 - September 13, 2020

"We broke our own attendance records with our Summer Classics Season in 2018, but wouldnt you know it - we did it again in 2019," said Tim Perrino, Executive Artistic Director for Cincinnati Landmark Productions. "We can't wait to present these four great titles in 2020 and keep this amazing momentum going for years to come!"

The Warsaw Federal Incline Theater is the purpose-built, 229-seat performing arts center and parking garage in the Incline District in East Price Hill. Located at the corner of Matson Place and West 8th Street, the $6 million project opened on June 3, 2015.

Subscriptions for the 2020 Summer Classics Season - only $104 - are now on sale.

Subscribers to the 2019 Summer Classics Season will have their seats held for renewal until March 2, 2020. All seats not renewed by that time will be released. Tickets to individual shows go on sale on March 23, 2020.

The Warsaw Federal Incline Theater is programmed year-round by Cincinnati Landmark Productions, culminating in over 120 show nights. In addition to the Summer Classics Season, the venue hosts the three-show District Series season (September to May), an edgier slate of productions designed as an alternative to the concurrent Marquee season at the Covedale Center.

Cincinnati Landmark Productions has been serving the West Side for over 35 years - first through its Cincinnati Young People's Theatre program and then through its ownership and management of the Covedale Center for the Performing Arts in West Price Hill.

For more information about the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, visit www.clpshows.org or call (513) 241-6550.





