TWILIGHT in Concert and More Set for CAA PRESENTS! 2025-26 Season

The Cincinnati Arts Association has revealed its CAA PRESENTS! 2025-26 Season. The milestone season marks the 30th anniversary of the Aronoff Center, which opened in October 1995.



With events that range from beloved children's stories brought to life on stage (Dog Man: The Musical) and sensory-friendly performances that prompt the imagination (TREE, A World in Itself) to globally acclaimed performers (Ndlovu Youth Choir, Mariachi Garibaldi, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet), the season invites audiences to experience the world through music, movement, and storytelling.



This season embraces accessibility, family engagement, and educational impact, as seen through daytime education shows and community-driven events. From the nostalgic charm of The Sound of Music performed by the Salzburg Marionette Theatre to the urban energy of 360 Allstars, the programming brings together traditional and contemporary expression to foster joy, empathy, and shared cultural appreciation with our diverse audiences.





CAA PRESENTS! 2025-26 SEASON



Dog Man: The Musical

Saturday, October 4, 2025 – 2:00 PM & 6:30 PM

Sunday, October 5, 2025 – 2:00 PM

Aronoff Center – Procter & Gamble Hall

On sale now



Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring an exciting book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila, music by Brad Alexander, and original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman. Recommended for ages 6+.



Twilight In Concert

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Aronoff Center – Procter & Gamble Hall

On sale now

Experience the legendary romance saga with this epic film-to-concert event, featuring the original movie accompanied by a sensational live band on stage and an enchanting candlelit atmosphere.

Twilight In Concert offers a unique opportunity for fans to relive the story that started it all in a cinematic live experience like no other. An exceptional twelve-piece ensemble of outstanding rock and orchestral musicians will take the stage to perform the beloved film score in perfect synchronization with the original movie, presented in its entirety on a full-size cinema screen. Be captivated by the magical atmosphere as over a thousand twinkling candles illuminate the grand stage, creating an ambiance that sets the stage for a truly romantic journey.



Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Aronoff Center – Procter & Gamble Hall

On sale Tuesday, June 10 at 10:00 AM

Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande invite you to celebrate the holiday season with Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico! Named for the beloved Andalusian Christmas Carol, this vibrant show weaves cherished Mexican traditions into a magical story of the season. Through the joyous rhythms of “Bells Upon Bells” and the colorful spectacle of Mexican dance, Christmas in Mexico captures the heartwarming reenactment of Mary and Joseph's journey. You’ll experience the spirit of Posadas, the majesty of the Reyes Magos, and the thrill of breaking piñatas. Join Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande for an unforgettable program where every note and dance step embodies the rich cultural tapestry of Christmas in Mexico.

Christmas Together with Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith & Cece Winans

Friday, December 5, 2025 – 7:00 PM

Aronoff Center – Procter & Gamble Hall

On sale now

Celebrate the magic of the season with three Grammy® Award-winning Gospel Music Hall of Fame members — Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, and Cece Winans. The highly anticipated Christmas Together Tour will feature selections spanning the artists’ expansive Christmas repertoires and combine the vast collection of their traditional classics and critically acclaimed holiday albums. This tour marks the first time Grant and Smith have been joined by Winans for a holiday concert since she originally appeared on their 1998 Christmas tour.



The Jokers of Magic

Saturday, January 24, 2026 – 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Aronoff Center – Jarson-Kaplan Theater

On sale Tuesday, June 10 at 10:00 AM



Introducing… The Jokers of Magic – the irreverent, laugh-your-butt-off night of comedy and magic you didn’t know you needed (but trust us, you do). Armed with credits from America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller’s Fool Us, and a few places in which it might technically be illegal to perform, these slick tricksters will blow your mind and swindle their way into your heart in a no-holds-barred evening of tricks, lies, and laughs. It’s like SNL and Whose Line Is It Anyway? had a love child and sent it to Hogwarts!



Ndlovu Youth Choir

Friday, February 27, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Aronoff Center – Procter & Gamble Hall

On sale Tuesday, June 10 at 10:00 AM

Since bursting onto the world stage in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of South Africa’s brightest musical exports. Combining vibrant choreography, rich vocal harmonies, and infectious energy, this extraordinary group transforms every performance into a celebration of life and resilience. What began as an after-school program for orphaned and vulnerable children has grown into a global phenomenon.



The choir gained international acclaim as finalists on America’s Got Talent, where their uplifting performances won hearts worldwide, earning praise from Simon Cowell and a record deal with Sony Music. Blending traditional South African sounds with pop, rock, jazz, and EDM, the Ndlovu Youth Choir brings fresh life to songs like Toto’s “Africa,” Ed SHeeran’s “Shape of You,” and U2’s “Beautiful Day.” Their concerts are more than just music – they're a message of hope, unity, and the power of young voices to change the world.



Salzburg Marionette Theatre: The Sound of Music

Friday, March 6, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Aronoff Center – Jarson-Kaplan Theater

On sale Tuesday, June 10 at 10:00 AM

Step into a world where imagination knows no limits and art comes to life in the most captivating way. For over a century, the Salzburg Marionette Theatre has enchanted audiences of all ages with its breathtaking performances. Among its timeless productions is The Sound of Music, the marionette stage version of the iconic Broadway musical, featuring its unforgettable melodies. This world-renowned theatre immerses you in a magical realm, where marionettes perform with the grace and emotion of living actors.



Complexions Contemporary Ballet: STAR DUST

Thursday, March 19, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Aronoff Center – Procter & Gamble Hall

On sale Tuesday, June 10 at 10:00 AM

Led by dance icons Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, Complexions Contemporary Ballet has awakened audiences to a new, exciting genre with their singular approach of reinventing dance and contemporary ballet. Armed with a rich Alvin Ailey lineage and a cadre of sixteen stunning dancers, Complexions has been hailed as a “matchless American dance company” by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The dance program opens with favorites from Retro-Suite, a series of short works that celebrate the company’s thirty years. The second half is STAR DUST, an utterly transfixing tribute to the life and music of David Bowie, full of glitter and glam. This ballet takes an array of his hits and lays a visual imprint, inspired by his unique personas and his restless invention artistically to create a rock opera-style production in his honor.



The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Aronoff Center – Procter & Gamble Hall

On sale Friday, June 20 at 10:00 AM

This immersive, concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half-a-million fans in attendance. Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos, and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including “Mrs. Robinson” (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” and many more.



TREE

Saturday, April 25, 2026 – 12:00 PM & 3:00 PM

Sunday, April 26, 2026 – 12:00 PM & 3:00 PM **

Aronoff Center – Fifth Third Bank Theater

On sale: TBA



Would you like to experience the magical world of trees and feel the cool morning mist? Settle into mama bird’s cozy nest while she warms her luminous clutch of eggs. Plants, insects, and animals visit, accompanied by gentle melodies and rhythmic music. As evening falls, you’ll rest under a rising moon, stars, and shimmering Milky Way, gathering strength to spread your wings like a fledgling bird of light.



TREE is a multi-sensory, interactive universe enveloped in soft light, music, and silence, where five characters continually adapt to meet the needs of their audience.



** TREE was created for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and adapted for children with intellectual disabilities and/or reduced mobility. The Sunday, April 26, 3:00 PM performance – titled TREE: A World in Itself – is intentionally designed to be smaller and suitable for guests with ASD who may require additional attention or a less stimulating environment. Seating is extremely limited.





360 ALLSTARS

Thursday, May 7, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Aronoff Center – Procter & Gamble Hall

On sale Tuesday, June 10 at 10:00 AM

A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus. Boasting a stellar cast of World Champion and World Record-holding artists and athletes, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture. Add to this a stunning live soundtrack delivered by award-winning musicians, coupled with spectacular video projections, and 360 ALLSTARS is as aurally exciting as it is visually astounding. A magnificent, colorful, and astonishing expression of a generation that has reinvented the circus, 360 ALLSTARS is a revolutionary production that will leave you dizzy with excitement!

