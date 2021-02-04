TCT's STAR Program Is Making A Splash This Summer with THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is looking for children to make a splash this summer and audition for the company's celebrated summer STAR Program.

As an added bonus this year, all STAR NKU students will have the opportunity to participate in a full-length production of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL.

Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, the stakes are higher than ever in the staged production, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

Producing Artistic Director, Roderick Justice said, "In lieu of our annual one-act festival, I am excited to bring the entire STAR NKU program together with one big Broadway musical. Additionally, we plan to give students a 360-degree experience of the entire process of producing a show and how it happens behind the scenes.

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants, and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Children ages 9-18 (going into their Senior year of High School) can now begin preparing submissions to audition for the renowned STAR Intensive NKU and STAR Camp Red Bank programs with The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati. Auditions will be held electronically via video submissions. Registration and video submissions will be accepted through Monday, February 8 ,2021.

You MUST register online and include a youtube link (marked as unlisted) in the registration. PLEASE DO NOT REGISTER UNTIL YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR VIDEO AUDITION. If you need to cancel or make changes, please follow the link in your registration email. Multiple slots for a single actor will be cancelled. You will need to register for a specific time which will be used for internal purposes only, DO NOT REPORT TO TCT IN PERSON.

Your video submission MUST include: