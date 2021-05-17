Step Afrika! Presents STONO World Premiere

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stono spotlights the largest insurrection of enslaved Africans in North America on September 9, 1739, which began in South Carolina on the banks of the Stono River.

May. 17, 2021  
Step Afrika!'s powerful, pulsing, world premiere piece, Stono, highlights the spirit of resistance and activism of a part of American history that has often been overlooked. The Cincinnati Arts Association will present this 30-minute virtual experience, which will be available for streaming June 5-18.

Access to the streamed performance of Stono and a live CANDID CONVERSATION via Zoom on Tuesday, June 8 at 7:30 PM with C. Brian Williams, the Founder and Artistic Director of Step Afrika!, and a variety of local artists is on sale now at CincinnatiArts.org and (513) 621-ARTS [2787]. The virtual events may be purchased separately at $6.00 each or in combination for $10.00.

Stono spotlights the largest insurrection of enslaved Africans in North America on September 9, 1739, which began in South Carolina on the banks of the Stono River. Some 20 Africans marched south toward a promised freedom in Spanish Florida, waving flags, beating drums, and shouting "Liberty!" When Africans subsequently lost the right to use their drums, through The Negro Act of 1740, they began to use their bodies as percussive instruments in response, giving rise to ring shout, tap, hambone, and stepping. Stono is based on choreography and content from Step Afrika!'s feature-length production, Drumfolk, returning to stages Fall 2021.


