Shaker Theatre Arts Presents Fall 2020 Plays, ALMOST MAINE and SHE KILLS MONSTERS

Shaker Theatre Arts Department will present virtual performances of She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms by Qui Nguyen and Almost, Maine by John Cariani, streaming this December at shakertheatre.anywhereseat.com.



This year, Shaker Theatre Arts is proud to present our first ever virtual Fall Plays. Due to the current climate, our department thought it best to produce an entirely virtual show in order to keep our students and staff as safe as possible. A group of 30 students have come together, rehearsing entirely over Zoom, to create a virtual experience unlike any other.

Almost Maine

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that's so far north, it's almost not in the United States. And it's not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways.

She Kills Monsters

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister's refuge.



Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults, and $20 for family viewing and are on sale now at shakertheatre.anywhereseat.com



Please note if you are a Patron at the Associate level, your complimentary tickets can only be redeemed by calling the Theatre Arts Office at 216-295-6357 and leaving a message.

