RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Comes to Aronoff Center in April 2024

The performance is on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles will take you on an electrifying journey through the eras with Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour as well as all of your other Beatle’s favorites! The popular theatrical concert comes to the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 8:00 PM as part of Cincinnati Arts Association’s 2023-24 Season. This is the tenth time that CAA has presented RAIN in Cincinnati.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. For groups of ten or more, call (513) 977-4157. Applicable services fees may apply. Prices are subject to change.

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event. RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four. With note-for-note precision, this mind-blowing performance transports you back to the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, along with all your favorite hits. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes and psychedelic visuals, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that’s as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles promises an extraordinary journey through the eras that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.

Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!




