Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES

Know Theatre presents the US premiere of Nina Segal's In the Night Time (Before the Sun Rises).

See photos below!



A baby cries. A bottle breaks. A window smashes.

In the small hours of the night, a couple try to soothe their screaming infant - but as the hours grow longer, the world becomes elastic around them, and the horrors that scar our planet threaten to crash into the baby's room.

As they confront the reality of a world torn by war, climate change, greed, violence, and more, they begin to wonder...Should they ever have brought this child into such a wounded world?

10 words or less: How do you make it through the night?

Rated: PG-13.

Starring Elizabeth Chinn Molloy and Brandon Burton. Directed by Brant Russell.







