Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES

Article Pixel Jan. 17, 2020  

Know Theatre presents the US premiere of Nina Segal's In the Night Time (Before the Sun Rises).

See photos below!


A baby cries. A bottle breaks. A window smashes.
In the small hours of the night, a couple try to soothe their screaming infant - but as the hours grow longer, the world becomes elastic around them, and the horrors that scar our planet threaten to crash into the baby's room.

As they confront the reality of a world torn by war, climate change, greed, violence, and more, they begin to wonder...Should they ever have brought this child into such a wounded world?

10 words or less: How do you make it through the night?

Rated: PG-13.

Starring Elizabeth Chinn Molloy and Brandon Burton. Directed by Brant Russell.

Photo Credit: Dan R. Winters Photography

Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES
Brandon Burton, Elizabeth Chinn Molloy

Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES
Brandon Burton, Elizabeth Chinn Molloy

Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES
Brandon Burton, Elizabeth Chinn Molloy

Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES
Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, Brandon Burton

Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES
Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, Brandon Burton

Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES
Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, Brandon Burton

Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES
Brandon Burton

Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES
Elizabeth Chinn Molloy

Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES
Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, Brandon Burton

Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES
Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, Brandon Burton

Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES
Brandon Burton, Elizabeth Chinn Molloy

Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES
Brandon Burton, Elizabeth Chinn Molloy

Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES
Brandon Burton, Elizabeth Chinn Molloy,




Related Articles View More Cincinnati Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards
  • The Society Of Fellows Of The American Academy In Rome Presents SALONE!
  • Photo Flash: Roma City Ballet Company Luciano Cannito Presenta SCHIACCIANOCI
  • CROCE E DELIZIA SIGNORIA MIA di Simona Marchini - domenica 22 dicembre Auditorium Parco della Musica
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement