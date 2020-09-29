Opera Western Reserve Receives $10,000 For Fall Production

OWR Presents: A Taste of Traviata premieres digitally on November 13, 2020.

Opera Western Reserve has received $10,000 from The Frank and Pearl Gelbman Charitable Trust for its fall production of "OWR Presents: A Taste of Traviata," Mahoning Matters reports.

OWR Presents: A Taste of Traviata premieres digitally on November 13, 2020, at 7:00 pm. In place of the annual live production, OWR Presents: A Taste of Traviata will feature highlights of La Traviata as you've never seen it before. The new production will be recorded and produced at the historic Stambaugh Auditorium.

The production will be conducted by Musical Director, Dean Buck, with staging by Production Director, Scott Skiba. Featured in the cast are Karen Barraza, as Violetta and Mackenzie Whitney, as Alfredo, both new to OWR, and returning singers Sierra McCorvey, as Anina, Brian Keith Johnson, as Germont, and Jason Budd as the Doctor.

'A Taste of Traviata' highlights Guiseppe Verdi's opera, La Traviata, and follows Violetta Valery.A consumptive young courtesan who wants to leave her life of revelry, Violetta decides to live her final days devoted to one man, Alfredo Germont. Alfredo's genuine love rejuvenates Violetta's health until Alfredo's father visits and convinces her to forsake Alfredo and return to her former life.

OWR Presents: A Taste of Traviata, with its familiar music and powerful story, will take advantage of the film medium, highlighting Stambaugh's world-class acoustics and awe-inspiring beauty in a new and inventive way. It will be sung in the original Italian with English sub titles. A Taste of Traviata will also feature fascinating behind-the-scenes extras, and educational material perfect for the whole family.

Access to the digital performance is $20, reservations will begin on October 2, 2020.

Learn more at http://www.operawesternreserve.org/2020/09/23/a-taste-of-traviata/.

