Olde Town Hall Theatre to Present JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Olde Towne Hall Theatre will be presenting the Andrew Lloyd Webber family favorite musical: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Historic Grafton School's Ghost Light Theatre (1111 Elm St. Grafton, OH 44044) April 25 - May 10 (Fri & Sat shows @ 7:30pm, Sun shows @ 2:00pm).

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Our unique interpretation features every member of the cast as storytellers – “this is not your mother's Joseph!”

After being sold into slavery by his brothers, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh.

The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) and calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.” Appropriate for all audiences and groups.

Tickets and info are available now at www.oththeatre.com/joseph. Prices: $20 - adults, $17 - seniors/children (accessible seating is available)

The award-winning Olde Towne Hall Theatre, established in 1978, brings a high-quality, artistic experience to Northeast Ohio with a full season of exciting shows, and allows opportunities for local theatre artists, young and old, to hone their craft in our family-like atmosphere.

