National Theatre Institute To Sponsor EdTA's Next Generation Works

The Educational Theatre Association is pleased to announce that the Next Generation Works program is being sponsored by the National Theater Institute, the undergraduate training arm of the prestigious Eugene O'Neill Theater Center.

Next Generation Works is a suite of programs designed to promote original writing by members of the International Thespian Society (ITS), the Honor Society for high school drama students, currently celebrating its 90th anniversary year. ITS and Next Generation Works are programs of the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA).

Next Generation Works programs include: Thespian Playworks for student playwrights; Thespian Musicalworks for student musical writers; Thespian Filmworks for student screenwriters; and Thespian Criticworks for student arts journalists.

Amanda Ritchie, Director of College Relations for the National Theater Institute shares, "For 55 years the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center - which pioneered new play development and originated the 'staged reading' - has been the 'Launchpad of American Theater.' Recognized for training and supporting new work and new artists with two Tony Awards and the National Medal of Arts, we are proud to sponsor Next Generation Works and look forward to the voices this program will bring to high school stages and beyond."

Next Generation Works finalists get to attend the International Thespian Festival (ITF) held June 24-29, and collaborate with student actors and professional stage directors and music directors to bring their work to life. ITF brings together more than 4,500 high school drama students and their teachers for a weeklong immersion in workshops; interaction with colleges, industry leaders, and Broadway professionals; and opportunities to be inspired by the best high school theatre in the nation.

Next Generation Works program director Gregory Bossler says, "Empowering students to work with theatre professionals in creating, presenting, and responding to new works embodies EdTA's mission of honoring student achievement and enriching their educational experience. We are grateful to our sponsors, including the National Theater Institute, whose generous support provides this unique opportunity for students to develop writing skills and get individualized mentoring from professionals."

He adds, the program continues to grow with more submissions and more student participation during the productions- more than 100 students were in the casts and crews at this year's ITF.

Read more about this year's Next Generation Works participants





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You