LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Kick Off The Carnegie's 2021-22 Season

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will kick off The Carnegie's 2021-22 theatre season with two weekends of rousing outdoor performances at Covington Plaza at Riverfront Commons. The show tells the tale of Seymour, a down-on-his-luck floral assistant who lives on Skid Row and spends his days pining for his co-worker (and the love of his life), Audrey. But once Seymour meets a talking plant - which he names "Audrey II" - his life begins to change ... Only to discover getting the girl of his dreams comes with a nightmare situation he may not escape.

The Carnegie's production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be presented Friday, August 13, 8 p.m.; Saturday, August 14, 8 p.m.; Sunday, August 15, 6 p.m.; Friday, August 20, 8 p.m.; Saturday, August 21, 8 p.m.; Sunday, August 22, 6 p.m. Shows will be performed at Covington Plaza's amphitheater, located near Roebling Bridge spanning the riverfront from Madison to Greenup Street.

PRODUCTION: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed and choreographed by Maggie Perrino with Music Direction by Steve Goers. Cast includes Kyle Taylor, Maddie Vaughn, Dan Cohen, Michael Lee Jr. as the voice of Audrey II and more!

DETAILS:



WHAT: The Carnegie presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13-Saturday, Aug. 14 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15; 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20-Saturday, Aug. 21 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

WHERE: Covington Plaza Amphitheater | 144 Madison, Ave., Covington, KY 41011

TICKETS: Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 for Carnegie members and $25 for students. Individual tickets and subscriptions can be purchased via The Carnegie Box Office, open Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m., online at www.thecarnegie.com, or by phone at (859) 957-1940.