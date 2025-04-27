JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Opens at Northern Kentucky University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



At the intermission of NKU's production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, you will most likely have to verify that you are at NKU's Corbett Theatre and not at the Imperial Theatre or Gershwin Theatre on Broadway. This production, directed by Ken Jones, musically directed by Jamey Strawn, and choreographed by Roderick Justice, is at that level, and in simple terms, spectacular. Whether it's your first or fiftieth time seeing Jesus Christ Superstar, it remains a powerful musical that brings audiences to their feet and leaves them in tears. This cast dances almost non-stop and is vocally top-notch, which makes for an unforgettable evening.

Jones is a master of the large musical. He can devise brilliantly innovative takes on classic musicals, yet always holds to the original creators' desires. He can create sweeping movement-based vignettes and emotionally charged intimate moments of character exploration and reflection. Jones's directing at both the collegiate and professional levels is admired throughout the Greater Cincinnati region. He also has a special gift for casting and building production teams.

For example, snagging the Children's Theatre Artistic Director, Roderick Justice, to be his choreographer was a move to be envied by great chess players. The choreography from Justice and the execution of it by the ensemble are often breathtaking, and the constant energy and dynamic dancing are astounding. There is an undeniable sense of energy throughout the entire show. It should be noted that after reaching out to Jones, I discovered that Justice had three student apprentice choreographers who contributed to the show's formation. Marlo D'Ascenzo, Mollie Tagher, and Emma Hackworth choreographed major numbers themselves, seamlessly blending into Justice's style.

Then there's musical director Jamey Strawn (who has also teamed up with Jones and Jones' wife Christine to pen 7 published musicals), who found and nurtured every ounce of vocal talent from the young singers. Strawn challenges these college students to become professional singers, which they do with precision, joy, and power. Leading his rock band, Strawn moves the show at an electric pace, filling each passing moment with an iconic songbook of rock belters and instrumental highlights.

Costumes by Ronnie Chamberlain create a world where Apostles are in tailored rags, Pharisees are in 'Matrix' leather coats, and Pilate is in a red Zoot suit. Hair and makeup by Missy J. White enhance the mood of the dystopian world and elevate the entire cast to a professional level through the detail and attention to character.

Eric Barker and Jeremiah Kearns are the Scenic designer and lighting designer, respectively, and together built a background of stark modernism. On raising the curtain, the set is a series of giant gantries with lighting rigs and vertical metal poles that cross the stage. The musicians could be seen sitting behind, themselves a part of the scenic look. Then, spoiler alert, at the crucifixion, with the emotionally charged chords from the orchestra, the gantries moved impressively upwards, changing until they formed a cathedral effect centered by a cross. Kearns lighting is a living character that never stops pulsing, breathing, and moving. The colors promote the vibrance of each moment and leave us with stunning visuals.

Judas is played wonderfully by Bodie Moore, with Isaiah Burton excellently cast as Jesus. Both men seem perfect for their roles, with Moore's booming tenor voice expressing Judas's frustration with his long-time friend, who he thinks is losing his way, while Burton's beautiful ballads and rock and roll screams perfectly capture a sense of the divine. Kelly Messer plays Mary with warmth and strength, and a beautiful voice, which stops us in our tracks, in Mary's moving solo "I Don't Know How to Love Him."

So many of the performances contributed to the success of the vision. Luc Vandenbroek as Herod performs a hilarious spoof of a Las Vegas act gone wrong. James Lindeman as a power-wielding Pilate. Ella Prather takes on the angst of Simon the Zealot. Michael Kirby as Caiaphas and Levi Ekbladh as Annas lead the Pharisees in tormenting Jesus every step of the way.

In talking with several of the student performers in the theatre lobby after the show, many of them mentioned their sadness at the announced 2026 retirement of director Ken Jones from NKU. I wonder if this were a collegiate sports team and not the arts, would NKU be fighting to keep this championship-winning director? Food for thought.

This production is a purely magical visual display of excellence which will have you enthralled, moved, and in tears. It will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as the performances develop into a mix of dance, haunting lyrics, and spectacular lighting effects. An absolute must-see, this show is rightly held in high esteem within the theatre industry, and it has secured a place where it resonates with audiences' hearts across the world. NKU's JCS will give you chills, goosebumps, and everything else you could need from a live show.

Jesus Christ Superstar runs from April 25 to May 4 at the Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre. SOTA Box Office, (859) 572-5464 or email boxoffice@nku.edu.

Comments