Haunted Brewery Tours Return This Week

Half Escape Room, Half Brewery Tour, All Fun Haunted Brewery Tours Return For Second Year It's ba-aaaaack.

The Haunted Brewery Tour - presented by the Brewery District Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation and created in cooperation with Christian Moerlein Brewing, Escape Room Family and Cincinnati Landmark Productions - returns for its second year, presenting the creepy and ghoulishly weird true tales of Cincinnati brewing history.

Less of a haunted house and more of the world's largest escape room combined with an actual brewery tour, the Haunted Brewery Tours asks you and your group to solve riddles to "crack the safe" containing a special secret recipe in Cincinnati brewing history.

Haunted Brewery Tours: Can You Crack the Safe? runs Fridays from 7-11pm and Saturdays from 6-11pm at the Christian Moerlein Brewery (1621 Moore St. Cincinnati OH 45202) in Over-the-Rhine. Timed entry tickets - just $25 each - are available at www.hauntedbrewerytour.com

NEW THIS YEAR: Lights-on family hours on two Sunday afternoons (October 13 and October 20), to enjoy with kids. Nothing to be scared of, except watching your kids solve more puzzles than you!

Missed out last year? It was a rousing success. Don't make the same mistake twice.

Enjoyed it last year? Come back! It's a brand new experience, with new stops, new puzzles and a whole new mystery to solve. Can YOU crack the safe?

You will be led on a tour through the Christian Moerlein brewery and see tales from Cincinnati's brewing past. There are clues and hands-on, interactive puzzles along the way to help you solve the mystery.

Will your group guess correctly? If you do, a special prize and your place in history await you.

Guests congregate in the Moerlein Tap Room - and perhaps enjoy a draft or two - to await their entry time. Once called, groups of up to 20 guests will enter the tour and meet their guide, who will lead them through the actual working Moerlein brewery.

For more information, visit www.hauntedbrewerytour.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You