Ensemble Theatre Presents THE SOUND INSIDE Beginning In April

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will present the haunting psychological thriller The Sound Inside that will leave you wondering who you can trust. This drama by Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), playing April 5–27, 2025, explores the limits of what one person can ask of another and has received critical acclaim for its nuanced characters, thought-provoking themes, and masterful storytelling. Directed by Brian Isaac Phillips.

In this noir-ish campus mystery, not everything is as it seems behind the ivy-covered walls of Yale, where an unlikely bond leads to an unthinkable favor. Writing professor Bella Baird is looking for answers, but a fateful encounter with the brilliant yet enigmatic student Christopher could lead to life-changing consequences for them both. As their relationship intensifies and their lives become entwined in unpredictable ways, their story unfolds to a stunning conclusion. Nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play, The Sound Inside is a captivating story that blurs the lines between truth and fiction, mentorship and obsession.

“It's rather mysterious. You think from the beginning that you've figured out the whole story—you're led to believe you're in the driver's seat, but then it takes a turn, then another, then another,” says Producing Artistic Director

D. Lynn Meyers. “This show is so articulate and intelligent; it makes you think while also touching your heart. You will get deeply connected to the two characters. The combination of Annie Fitzpatrick and Rupert Spraul on stage with Brian Isaac Phillips's strong vision is a beautiful thing. I'm thrilled to have it in the season.”

About the Cast

Annie Fitzpatrick (Bella) last appeared at Ensemble Theare in Hands on a Hardbody. Locally she appeared at Playhouse in the Park, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Know Theatre, and the Cincinnati Pops. She has worked with various regional theatres including Indiana Repertory Theatre, American Stage, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Geva Theatre, Florida Stage, Florida Studio. Her TV and film credits include Chicago P.D., Those Who Kill, Army Wives, White Noise, Dark Waters, Mr. Manhattan, Hauntology, The Old Man and the Gun, Fun Size, and Milk Money.

Rupert Spraul (Christopher) makes his Ensemble Theatre debut with this production. His previous work includes Hamlet, Richmond Shakespeare Festival; “Master Harold”…and the Boys, Falcon Theatre; Romeo and Juliet, Classic Theatre of Maryland; As You Like It, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company; Macbeth, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks; Small Engine Repair, Clifton Performance Theatre; A Case for the Existence of God, Know Theatre; and various film work including Netflix's Shirley.

Production Team: Brian c. Mehring (Resident Scenic & Lighting Designer), Maria Fernanda Ortiz Lopez (Costume Designer), Trey Tatum (Sound Designer), Shannon Rae Lutz (Properties Curator & Design Assistant), and Jacob Dowell (Technical Director). Production Stage Manager is Margot Whitney. Assistant Stage Manager is Lexi Muller.

Performances Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm. A complete calendar of performances is available at www.ensemblecincinnati.org.

Tickets for adults start at $30; student tickets are $28; and children are $24. Half-Price Rush Tickets: All remaining tickets for the current day's performance(s) are available two hours prior to each show time for half-price (discount only applies to adult tickets) when purchasing by phone or in person. $15 Student Rush Tickets: Students may purchase up to two $15 student rush tickets two hours prior to show time with valid student I.D. Available in person only.

