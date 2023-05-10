Comedian Taylor Tomlinson To Bring THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR To Aronoff Center In October 2023

Taylor Tomlinson announces 30+ additional 2023 U.S. dates of her blockbuster The Have it All Tour, including a stop at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM.

The California native has been mining everything from her childhood to her dating escapades for an entirely new live show on the heels of her second hour-long special, Look at You, streaming now on Netflix.

As in Look at You, the only comedy special of 2022 hitting 'best of' lists across Vulture, the Los Angeles Times, and The New York Times, New York Magazine reassures audiences they're in for an exceptional live comedy experience: "Watching Tomlinson gives you the same comfort as a Swift concert or a Broadway show that's been on for years. This is a professional. This performance will be ultra produced. You do not need to be anxious."

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10:00 AM at Click Here, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. Group discount tickets for 10 or more are available by calling (513) 977-4157.

