Cincinnati Shakespeare Co's Free Shakespeare in the Park Tour Starts Next Week

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's 2019 FREE Shakespeare in the Park Tour opens next week on Friday June 21! This year's tour has over 40 performance stops (and growing). The popular Shakespeare titles, Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Macbeth will be presented. These performances are FREE and open to the public. The cast features six actors from CSC Professional Intern Company. Following the Park Tour, these shows will travel and tour to local schools, community centers, venues and other performing arts locations through May 2020. Last year, CSC's FREE Shakespeare in the Park tour had over 10,000 people in attendance!

The FREE Shakespeare in the Park Tour kicks off the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's 2019-2020 season, which also marks their third year in their new custom-built theater (The Otto M. Budig Theater) in Over-the-Rhine.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is constantly working to expand their reach further and further into the region and has one of the largest programs for free outdoor Shakespeare in the nation, both in number of stops and the size of the region reached. For a complete list, including show titles and info on the venues, visit this page: cincyshakes.com/shakespeare-in-the-park

Admission to Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's Shakespeare in the Park Tour is free and there is no ticket or RSVP required. All performances are open to all and are general admission, open seating. Arriving early is typically recommended for best seating and lawn chairs and blankets are recommended. For questions regarding inclement weather or for details and rules regarding outside food and drink (including or excluding alcohol), please contact the individual parks and venues.





