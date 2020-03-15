Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Cancels Performances of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE and HAMLET

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company has released the following statement regardin the cancellation of upcoming performances:

It is with a heavy heart, that we announce the remaining performances of "Pride and Prejudice" and the upcoming performances of "Hamlet" have now been cancelled in response to the order released by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine limiting public gatherings and the public health crisis.

As you can imagine, we are devastated to close our doors for the time being. We are a community of artists, collaborating on projects onstage and off. As a supporter of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, you are such an important part of our family. We know that for so many, attending a performance is a chance to escape and the power of live theatre creates a common bond desperately needed in these uncertain times. While nothing can replace these in-person connections, we hope that you take comfort in the fact that we are working tirelessly to create new ways to connect with you as we all move forward together.

In the meantime, your continued support ensures that CSC can continue to create powerful and engaging theatre long after this period of uncertainty. While these shows cannot go on, the lives and livelihoods of those who make the art you love must.

Please consider donating today so that when this crisis ends - and it will - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will still be right here waiting for you with open arms, ready to hold up a mirror to reflect all the best parts of our shared humanity. To donate, click HERE.





