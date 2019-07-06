Cincinnati Pops Releases New 'Voyage' Recording Today

Jul. 6, 2019  

Cincinnati Pops Releases New 'Voyage' Recording Today

July 5, marks the global release of the latest Cincinnati Pops Orchestra recording, Voyage, under the direction of John Morris Russell. This is the first studio recording made at Cincinnati Music Hall following a major renovation of the building.

Voyage draws inspiration from the stars and our collective fascination with outer space. Included on the album is the world premiere recording of the title track by Academy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino. His composition, "Voyage," commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing and the historic "giant leap for mankind."

Full track list, press kit, and the recording itself are available on the Voyage microsite, voyage.cincinnatipops.org



Related Articles View More Cincinnati Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Cincinnati Shakespeare Co's Free Shakespeare in the Park Tour Starts Next Week
  • CHURCH GIRLS Opens At The Incline Theater With Side Splitting Laughs
  • Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents THE WOLVES
  • CSO + CCM Announce New Class Of Diversity Fellows
  • Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra To Present Toilynn O'Neal Turner With The MAC Award
  • An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen Comes to Aronoff Center

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup