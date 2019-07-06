Cincinnati Pops Releases New 'Voyage' Recording Today

July 5, marks the global release of the latest Cincinnati Pops Orchestra recording, Voyage, under the direction of John Morris Russell. This is the first studio recording made at Cincinnati Music Hall following a major renovation of the building.

Voyage draws inspiration from the stars and our collective fascination with outer space. Included on the album is the world premiere recording of the title track by Academy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino. His composition, "Voyage," commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing and the historic "giant leap for mankind."

Full track list, press kit, and the recording itself are available on the Voyage microsite, voyage.cincinnatipops.org





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You