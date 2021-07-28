Cincinnati Pops Announces Family Friendly Films with Live Orchestra Events at Music Hall

The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra has added three orchestra-with-film events to its schedule this fall and early winter.

The Orchestra will provide the live, musical soundtrack for the action-thriller STAR WARS: Return of the Jedi; the stop-motion animated Halloween/Christmas classic The Nightmare Before Christmas; and Disney and Pixar's Coco, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

Disney and Pixar's Coco

Friday, September 17, 2021 at 7:30pm

Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2:00pm

Sarah Hicks, conductor

The Cincinnati Pops performs Emmy, Oscar and GRAMMY Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino's musical soundtrack to Disney and Pixar's Coco, the story of 12-year-old Miguel's journey to find his great-great-grandfather and realize his dream of becoming a musician.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:30pm

Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 2:00pm

Christopher Dragon, conductor

GRAMMY-winning composer Danny Elfman's Golden Globe-nominated score is illuminated by the Cincinnati Pops, providing the perfect soundtrack to Tim Burton's stop-motion animated musical dark fantasy The Nightmare Before Christmas. First released in 1993, the film was directed by Henry Selick ("James and the Giant Peach") and based on a story and characters by Tim Burton. The film follows the earnest-but-misguided adventures of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town's beloved Pumpkin King, as he attempts to take over the Christmas holiday. Against the advice of Sally, a lonely beautiful rag doll who has feelings for him, Jack enlists three mischievous trick-or-treaters - Lock, Shock, and Barrel - to help him kidnap Santa Claus. The film is rated "PG."

STAR WARS: Return of the Jedi

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00pm

Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00pm

Damon Gupton, conductor

In this, the finale of the original Star Wars trilogy, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, R2-D2 and C-3PO save Han Solo from the grip of Jabba the Hutt. The Cincinnati Pops provides the perfect accompaniment, performing John Williams' epic score.

Disney presentations of The Nightmare Before Christmas, and STAR WARS: Return of the Jedi and Pixar's Coco are licensed by Disney Concerts. © All rights reserved.

Season tickets (subscriptions) are available now, online or through the Music Hall Box Office 513.381.3300. Subscribers save up to 20 percent off regular ticket prices and get priority seating and unlimited ticket exchanges, among other benefits.

Single tickets for Disney and Pixar's Coco, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and STAR WARS: Return of the Jedi are on sale now along with several other concerts. For a limited time, tickets for children 17 and under are half price. Single tickets for the remainder of concerts and events on the 2021-22 season go on sale to the general public September 27, 2021. For most Pops concerts, single tickets start at $25 for adults and $20 for children.