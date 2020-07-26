Cincinnati Actor's Studio & Academy Presents HEATHERS
Cincinnati Actor's Studio & Academy presents Heathers beginning this week!
Show dates are July 30th, 31st, Aug. 1st, 2nd, 6th, 7th, 8th at 7:30 pm, and Aug. 9th at 2:30 pm.
Based on the classic 1989 film. Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under.
Cast
- Katelyn Moore - Veronica
- Alex Pletkapich - JD
- Maddi O'Connell - H. Chandler
- Chloe Barron - H. McNamara
- Alaska Stoughton - H. Duke
- Jessica Cooper - Martha
- Worley Stidham - Ram
- Donnie Adams - Kurt
- Jacob Nichols - Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean (JD's Dad) / Coach Ripper
- Kayamarie Roll - Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom / Popular Student
- Ethan Kuchta - Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/
- Principal Gowan/Boy 1 Geek/Popular Student/
- Featured Student
- Jeremy Cox - Boy 2 Preppy Stud/Featured Dancer
- Nick Swope - Boy 3 Hipster/Popular Student/
- Officer McCord
- Carley Millette - Girl 1 MTV / Officer Milner
- Megan Fridenmaker - Girl 2 Stoner / Featured Dancer
- Anna Colletto - Girl 3 Republican /
- Popular Student/Featured Dancer
- Cecilia Gries - Dance Captain & Ensemble/
- Featured Dancer
- Bridgette Danielson - Ensemble / Featured Dancer
- Grace Davis - Ensemble / Featured Dancer
Production Team
- Director - Gina Cerimele-Mechley
- Asst. Director - Jordan Curtis
- Stage Manager - Nor White
- Asst. Stage Manager - Claire Adams
- Music Director - Joseph Ivan
- Vocal Coach - Kate Stuard
- Choreographer - Maria Broderick
- Sound Designer/Asst. Light Designer - Michael Masterson
- Costume Head- Julie Simmons
- Dramaturg - Sarah Dykhuizen
Temperatures will be taken at the door and masks are required.
The musical contains mature content and has trigger warning including death/murder, suicide, gun violence, loud noises, flashing lights, and assault.
Tickets are $15, and available here.