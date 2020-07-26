Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cincinnati Actor's Studio & Academy Presents HEATHERS

Temperatures will be taken at the door and masks are required.

Jul. 26, 2020  
Cincinnati Actor's Studio & Academy presents Heathers beginning this week!

Show dates are July 30th, 31st, Aug. 1st, 2nd, 6th, 7th, 8th at 7:30 pm, and Aug. 9th at 2:30 pm.

Based on the classic 1989 film. Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under.

Cast

  • Katelyn Moore - Veronica
  • Alex Pletkapich - JD
  • Maddi O'Connell - H. Chandler
  • Chloe Barron - H. McNamara
  • Alaska Stoughton - H. Duke
  • Jessica Cooper - Martha
  • Worley Stidham - Ram
  • Donnie Adams - Kurt
  • Jacob Nichols - Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean (JD's Dad) / Coach Ripper
  • Kayamarie Roll - Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom / Popular Student
  • Ethan Kuchta - Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/
  • Principal Gowan/Boy 1 Geek/Popular Student/
  • Featured Student
  • Jeremy Cox - Boy 2 Preppy Stud/Featured Dancer
  • Nick Swope - Boy 3 Hipster/Popular Student/
  • Officer McCord
  • Carley Millette - Girl 1 MTV / Officer Milner
  • Megan Fridenmaker - Girl 2 Stoner / Featured Dancer
  • Anna Colletto - Girl 3 Republican /
  • Popular Student/Featured Dancer
  • Cecilia Gries - Dance Captain & Ensemble/
  • Featured Dancer
  • Bridgette Danielson - Ensemble / Featured Dancer
  • Grace Davis - Ensemble / Featured Dancer

Production Team

  • Director - Gina Cerimele-Mechley
  • Asst. Director - Jordan Curtis
  • Stage Manager - Nor White
  • Asst. Stage Manager - Claire Adams
  • Music Director - Joseph Ivan
  • Vocal Coach - Kate Stuard
  • Choreographer - Maria Broderick
  • Sound Designer/Asst. Light Designer - Michael Masterson
  • Costume Head- Julie Simmons
  • Dramaturg - Sarah Dykhuizen

Temperatures will be taken at the door and masks are required.

The musical contains mature content and has trigger warning including death/murder, suicide, gun violence, loud noises, flashing lights, and assault.

Tickets are $15, and available here.


