Temperatures will be taken at the door and masks are required.

Cincinnati Actor's Studio & Academy presents Heathers beginning this week!

Show dates are July 30th, 31st, Aug. 1st, 2nd, 6th, 7th, 8th at 7:30 pm, and Aug. 9th at 2:30 pm.

Based on the classic 1989 film. Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under.

Cast

Katelyn Moore - Veronica

Alex Pletkapich - JD

Maddi O'Connell - H. Chandler

Chloe Barron - H. McNamara

Alaska Stoughton - H. Duke

Jessica Cooper - Martha

Worley Stidham - Ram

Donnie Adams - Kurt

Jacob Nichols - Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean (JD's Dad) / Coach Ripper

Kayamarie Roll - Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom / Popular Student

Ethan Kuchta - Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/

Principal Gowan/Boy 1 Geek/Popular Student/

Featured Student

Jeremy Cox - Boy 2 Preppy Stud/Featured Dancer

Nick Swope - Boy 3 Hipster/Popular Student/

Officer McCord

Carley Millette - Girl 1 MTV / Officer Milner

Megan Fridenmaker - Girl 2 Stoner / Featured Dancer

Anna Colletto - Girl 3 Republican /

Popular Student/Featured Dancer

Cecilia Gries - Dance Captain & Ensemble/

Featured Dancer

Bridgette Danielson - Ensemble / Featured Dancer

Grace Davis - Ensemble / Featured Dancer

Production Team

Director - Gina Cerimele-Mechley

Asst. Director - Jordan Curtis

Stage Manager - Nor White

Asst. Stage Manager - Claire Adams

Music Director - Joseph Ivan

Vocal Coach - Kate Stuard

Choreographer - Maria Broderick

Sound Designer/Asst. Light Designer - Michael Masterson

Costume Head- Julie Simmons

Dramaturg - Sarah Dykhuizen

The musical contains mature content and has trigger warning including death/murder, suicide, gun violence, loud noises, flashing lights, and assault.

Tickets are $15, and available here.

