CINCINNATI OPERA AT 100 A Televised Celebration Of Cincinnati Opera's First Century, To Premiere July 3

Cincinnati Opera and CET have announced plans for Cincinnati Opera at 100, an hour-long televised program commemorating Cincinnati Opera's centennial. Featuring insights from local and national opera experts and performances by artists from across the country, Cincinnati Opera at 100 will premiere on CET 48.1 on Friday, July 3 at 9 p.m. EST. Additional airings will follow on CET Arts 48.3 through Tuesday, July 7.

The nation's second-oldest opera company, Cincinnati Opera presented its first performance on June 27, 1920, at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, and its annual Summer Festival has become a beloved Cincinnati arts-going tradition. Though the company's 100th Anniversary Season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cincinnati Opera at 100 transports the opera-going experience into viewers' homes, including performances by much-loved singers from recent Cincinnati Opera productions and historical highlights from opera experts. Performances take place from the artists' homes as well as iconic locations throughout the city, including the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Cincinnati Music Hall, and other surprise venues.

"In this extraordinary year, we're honored to partner with CET to tell the story of this 'opera company that could,'" said Christopher Milligan, The Harry Fath General Director & CEO of Cincinnati Opera. "Our first 100 years are rich with memorable moments, remarkable people and partnerships, and a deeply devoted audience whose enthusiasm is truly inspiring. Cincinnati Opera at 100 is a love letter to all who have made this company what it is today."

Major support for Cincinnati Opera at 100 has been provided by Monteverdi Tuscany, a luxury boutique hotel centrally located between Rome and Florence, founded by Cincinnati Opera board member Michael L. Cioffi. The celebration of the arts and humanities is central to the Monteverdi Tuscany experience, and the hotel regularly presents performances by some of opera's most distinguished artists.

"A founding philosophy of Monteverdi Tuscany is that beauty, art and music are fundamental to our nature as human beings, and remain now, as much as ever, integral to us all," said Cioffi. "We are thrilled to be a part of such an extraordinary moment of Cincinnati Opera's distinguished history."

"Michael is a visionary and a great fan of opera and Italian culture," continued Milligan. "When we shared with him our idea of a televised centennial celebration with singers across Cincinnati and from their homes across the country, he was immediately inspired. It is his support and the sponsorship from Monteverdi Tuscany that has made this program possible."

For complete program details for Cincinnati Opera at 100, visit cincinnatiopera.org.

