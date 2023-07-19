CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS Comes to the Aronoff Center in December

Acclaimed actor David Payne stars in Christmas with C.S. Lewis at the Aronoff Center's intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater for five performances only from December 20-23, 2023 (see below for performance schedule). The one-man show is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association's 2023-24 Season.

Tickets are $64 and go on sale Friday, July 21 at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-2787 [ARTS], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. Group discount tickets for ten or more are available by calling (513) 977-4157. Applicable services fees may apply.

In the early years of his young adult life, C.S. Lewis believed that the story of Christ's birth was nothing more than a feel-good myth. That all changed after an encounter with his great friend and fellow author, J.R.R. Tolkien. Although both men loved mythology in general, Tolkien was convinced that the Jesus myth was the one true myth. That was the start of Lewis' journey from Atheism to Christianity, and Christmas took on an entirely different meaning for him.

In Christmas with C.S. Lewis, we find Lewis at his home near Oxford hosting a group of Americans who are Christmassing in England. Come experience an unforgettable assortment of Yuletide recollections that stimulate curiosity, laughter, gladness, and even some tears. Above all, discover how that encounter with Tolkien forever changed Lewis' Christmas celebrations.

Since landing his first role as C.S. Lewis in the 1990s, David Payne has become the world's foremost actor in the world of Lewis. He has performed as C.S. Lewis in more than 1,000 productions, in front of nearly 750,000 people. There almost seems to be a magical connection between Payne and his audiences. Throughout the entire performance audience members feel as if they're in the presence of the great author, scholar, and humorist as Payne completely embodies the role.

Christmas with C.S. Lewis – Performance Schedule

Wednesday, December 20 – 7:30 PM

Thursday, December 21 – 7:30 PM

Friday, December 22 – 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 23 – 2:00 PM

